The crime must not be sanitized or forgotten

It is ironic that such a momentous trial should be such an open-and-shut case, one in which the key testimony is available in videos that are explicit and devastating in nature. Absent the crudest, most cynical acquittal votes from morally-bankrupt Republican senators — something that remains a distinct possibility — our ex-“president” will convict himself, with help from his rabble of refugees from “Night of the Living Dead.” There is a rich litany of statements from him on that Jan. 6, statements rooted in the fantasy that he won the election, and that his minions need to somehow change the results. These beauties include, “You’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength, you have to be strong,” which was followed by the crowd chanting, “Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump!” Also among the most blatant were: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore!” and “…our country will be destroyed, and we’re not going to allow that.”