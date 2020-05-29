The current state of COVID-19 antibody testing

Governments both in Asia and Europe even proceeded down the path of mapping out a viral immunity passport to resume normal business and travel. Unfortunately, this was premature. Presently, there is insufficient scientific evidence to support the idea that those who express antibodies are actually immune. On April 26, the World Health Organization officially warned against this idea of an “immunity passport” echoing what researchers had already confirmed weeks prior.

At first glance this may seem to be counterintuitive. The question is, if we can produce an antibody response, how can we continue to be infectious and get sick? The answer to this is the unfortunate evolutionary arms race our species has been waging with unseen microbiological enemies for tens of thousands of years. Viruses have evolved the ability to overcome the human antibody response, with HIV being a classic example.

This is not meant to be a scientific indictment of antibody testing, however its medical use for the individual patient needs to be highly nuanced and has the potential to do more harm than good.