The danger of politically weaponized speech

The new law is needed to hold the aggressive pickets outside the medical offices of Planned Parenthood accountable for harm done to clients. But at some point, responsibility needs to be laid at the feet of the vain, powerful, and prideful people who have created this religious war and cajoled the “faithful” to throw their lives into its service.

I know that if a contingent of the faithful of a competing religion sent its agents, at three times the number of your congregation, to the doors of your church to “pray for” your “infidel” parishioners, convince them of the error of their ways and threaten to take your market share of believers, for 40 Sundays, you would have sought a restraining order, hired a security detail and a political action committee, after the second Sunday. And you would call it aggression, as this example and the Planned Parenthood interventions most surely are.

It is obvious that a woman's choice of contraception, and tragic as it may be, abortion, is a private decision between her and her chosen caregiver.

To say the Napa City Council has politicized the anti-abortion speech at the Napa Planned Parenthood office, as recent letters to the editor on this subject imply and state, ignores the obvious fact that the intervention is a political action at both the national and local levels.