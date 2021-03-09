The danger of tunnel vision

The increasingly toxic politics of division in this country has to be an urgent concern for all of us as Mr. Cohea points out in his recent letter ( "The real civil war," March 6).

Now that we have elected a president and White House focused on all Americans, it is high time that we all stop blaming the “other side” and look forward to finding common ground. If our goal is to remain polarized, we may just as well rely solely on Fox News, as he apparently does to stay informed and free up valuable editorial space in more balanced publications for more productive dialog.