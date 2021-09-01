The Digital Divide’s reliable solution

Opposition to SB 556 and similar fast-tracking comes from many sources: The League of California Cities which has written multiple letters in opposition to SB 556; the former president of Microsoft Canada; Hundreds of respected doctors and scientists including Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Dr. Devra Davis. Are these the folks that Dodd calls ”unscientific … conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers”?

Multiple failures: Allowing the telecoms to override local government will not close the digital divide but could be a huge taxpayer expense as cited in the Communications Workers of America report “Verizon’s 5G Promise Rings Hollow in Sacramento.”

Out-of-state contractors (that also had a history of serious OSHA violations) caused roughly $70,000 in damage to city infrastructure yet failed to connect underserved areas.

T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray even says 5G technology using mmWave spectrum “…will never materially scale beyond small pockets of 5G hotspots in dense urban environments.”