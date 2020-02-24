The draining of swamps

When a swamp gets drained it is fascinating to observe the behavior of its inhabitants. Some species simply adapt to the receding waters and proceed with their lives. Others thrive in the fresh new environment and grow to new heights. Then there are those who flop around desperately in the mud, gasping for their last breath of air.
Such is the world of Mitt Romney.
The lesson to be learned here is that there are more than one kind of being known as a "conservative."
There are those who follow the principles of the Scottish Enlightenment, believing in the sanctity of the individual and in the economic efficiencies of free trade. These people believe that government should be limited so that it serves the people, not the other way around.
This group founded our country and devised a brilliant Constitution that has guided our nation to great freedom and prosperity. Today, it is probably best associated with the organization "Taxed Enough Already," which aspires to maintaining our founding principles. This group brought us our current president and Senate majority.
A different group operating under the same label believes in the preservation of privilege. In France, this archetype was known as the Ancien Regime. In other countries, it was generally represented by levels of monarchy and feudalism. Today in America, this group includes both crony corporatists as well as many career politicians -- both exploiting the power of government to "conserve" their status and privilege.
Ironically, many in this group politically benefited from joining in coalition with the tea party movement only to reveal their true colors long after the elections. Among this group were the late John McCain and today, Mr. Romney. There are others.
One may suppose they will go the way of the Golden Toad.
Of course, the left side of our swamp may be even more fascinating to view. Here, we also observe many individuals and families who, to their great surprise, discover that they are thriving in the fresh new environment and begin to wonder what all the fuss was about in the first place. Who would have figured?
The more deeply rooted creatures in this section of the swamp, however, are suffering greatly. They have effectively been driven mad and their immune systems have become so entirely compromised that they have even begun to allow the parasites of socialism to take over their body politic. How far they have fallen in only a few decades.
Where are the beloved anti-socialist Democrat leaders of the past such as John F. Kennedy? Hardly anyone remembers that our nation’s most ambitious, if not somewhat over-exuberant anti-communist, Joseph McCarthy, began his career as a Democrat, and once noted, “…there are definitely two groups of Democrats as of today … there are the millions of loyal Americans who have voted the Democrat ticket -- individuals who are just as loyal, who hate communism just as much, and love America just as much, as the average Republican. That’s one group. On the other hand, there is that small closely knit group of administration Democrats who are now the complete prisoners, and under the complete domination, of the bureaucratic, communistic Frankenstein they themselves have created … to call them Democrats is an insult to the millions of loyal American Democrats. They shouldn’t be called Democrats. They should be referred to properly as the Commiecrat party.”
Former Democrat and ultimate Cold War victor Ronald Reagan had similar observations.
Here’s a hint: While the vast majority of Americans saw the suffering in Russia, Asia and Eastern Europe during the Cold War and recognized the dangers of communism/collectivism, it took a small subset of administrative Democrats to believe that the iron fist of our government could and should be used as a weapon for government to impose their will over individuals. It wasn’t very successful. Are you listening, Bernie? How about you, Bloomie?
No, these poor beasts of the left swamp are now lost beyond all redemption, slowly being consumed by their own hatred like Gollum coveting the ring of power, no longer in possession. Not a very pretty picture, but quite entertaining if you know what to look for.
David Forstadt
Napa