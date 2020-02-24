The draining of swamps

Ironically, many in this group politically benefited from joining in coalition with the tea party movement only to reveal their true colors long after the elections. Among this group were the late John McCain and today, Mr. Romney. There are others.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

One may suppose they will go the way of the Golden Toad.

Of course, the left side of our swamp may be even more fascinating to view. Here, we also observe many individuals and families who, to their great surprise, discover that they are thriving in the fresh new environment and begin to wonder what all the fuss was about in the first place. Who would have figured?

The more deeply rooted creatures in this section of the swamp, however, are suffering greatly. They have effectively been driven mad and their immune systems have become so entirely compromised that they have even begun to allow the parasites of socialism to take over their body politic. How far they have fallen in only a few decades.