The drying up of the Napa River

The Napa River became a dry river bed with stagnant pools in early July. Many local and state efforts to get the Water Boards to protect optimum stream flows for fish met deaf ears.

I live and recreate on the Napa River. I organized a Napa River scientific collection project in May 2021 that included water grabs, aquatic insects, and the first ever algae collections throughout this river basin. It took my team a year to establish our sampling sites.

Starting the project on May 13, we didn’t expect the streams to drop so quickly from one day to the next. The day we started we were chasing water in order to collect the samples. We had to scramble to find alternate sites as irrigators were dropping the stream flows quickly. Surface and groundwater pumping simultaneously during one of the worst recorded droughts quickly depleted stream flows and by the end of June the Napa River was a dry river bed with isolated stagnant pool.