The effects of carbon dioxide

The effects that come with releasing too many carbon dioxide emissions in our environment are warming the planet because it traps the heat in the atmosphere, causes acidification in the ocean, adds to sea-level rise, glaciers melt, droughts, and floods.

All of these lead to water and food insecurity.

The people who are not letting this problem be solved are many politicians because they will have to accept higher taxes, energy rationing, and increased regulation. But, many people with power are also not letting this problem be solved because they will lose money if they stop completely using fossil fuels, coal mining projects, oil companies, and more.

They don’t take global warming as the serious crisis it needs to be because they don’t want to lose money, even if all these things are releasing more CO2 in the air.

Research published by the scientific magazine “Nature Communications” says that 200 million people around the planet will live below the sea-level line by 2100.

Agriculture can be affected by the temperature getting too hot which will affect the ability of certain crops to grow, and droughts could lead to the reduction of water available for irrigation.