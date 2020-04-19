The effects of carbon dioxide

The effects that come with releasing too many carbon dioxide emissions in our environment are warming the planet because it traps the heat in the atmosphere, causes acidification in the ocean, adds to sea-level rise, glaciers melt, droughts, and floods.
All of these lead to water and food insecurity.
The people who are not letting this problem be solved are many politicians because they will have to accept higher taxes, energy rationing, and increased regulation. But, many people with power are also not letting this problem be solved because they will lose money if they stop completely using fossil fuels, coal mining projects, oil companies, and more.
They don’t take global warming as the serious crisis it needs to be because they don’t want to lose money, even if all these things are releasing more CO2 in the air.
Research published by the scientific magazine “Nature Communications” says that 200 million people around the planet will live below the sea-level line by 2100.
Agriculture can be affected by the temperature getting too hot which will affect the ability of certain crops to grow, and droughts could lead to the reduction of water available for irrigation.
Milou Albrecht is an activist for climate change and works for an organization called SchoolStrike4Climate in Australia. Their goals are to stop “new coal, oil and gas projects, including the Adani mine, switch to 100% renewable energy generation, and exports by 2030, and fund a just transition & job creation for all fossil-fuel workers & communities.”
Albrecht has been protesting since she was little about the coal mines and continues to protest coal mines to this day. She says “It is such a huge fight because our government doesn't want to lose money from the mining and yet we are burning our planet.”
A step we could take as a whole society right now is to stop using fossil fuels and switch to 100% renewable energy generation such as wind and sunlight. Wind and solar energy are less expensive than fossil fuels. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s latest research, the price of electricity coming from renewable sources has been descending rapidly and we are reaching the point that this energy is cheaper than fossil fuels.
The next generation will be affected more by global warming, so now it is up to us teenagers to step up and save our future by going to protests, joining organizations, public speaking, and more to make people more aware of global warming and working towards a healthier planet.
Rachel Juarez
9th grade
New Technology High School
