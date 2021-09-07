The empty purse of political will

In recent letters, both self-described Blue Dog Congressman Mike Thompson ( Aug. 22 ) and naysaying David Forstadt ( Sept. 1 ) warn of a coming “budget shortfall” for Social Security. Mike’s solution would include raising workers' regressive payroll taxes “to keep the system solvent” (wording of the proposed Social Security 2100 Act). David would move all or some of your Social Security to Wall Street retirement funds.

Conservative Paul Ryan asked conservative Alan Greenspan under oath in 2005 whether he agreed that moving Social Security to Wall Street-managed retirement accounts would be more secure. Greenspan, to his credit, dispelled that same myth underlying Ryan’s (and Thompson’s and Forstadt’s) concern about the financial solvency of Social Security.

He said, “I wouldn’t say pay-as-you-go benefits are insecure, in the sense that there is nothing to prevent the federal government from creating as much money as it wants and paying it to somebody.” He went on to explain that the concern should not be how retirement benefits are funded but how the economy is structured to produce enough goods and services (e.g., health care, food, and housing) available for purchase when those benefits are paid in the future.