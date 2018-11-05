I recently visited the Orchard Supply Store in the Bel Air Plaza to see how the “Store Closing Sale” is going and was dismayed when I walked inside and saw aisle after aisle barricaded with yellow caution tape indicating to customers that you can’t go down that aisle because there just isn’t anything left on the shelves to buy. Everything is now going at 50 to 90 percent off. When will they start just “giving” everything away? That should be a fun day.
The atmosphere throughout the entire store felt more like I had stepped into a funeral home waiting for the wake to begin instead of shopping at a once thriving local hardware store. I’m surprised they didn’t have open caskets filled with merchandise at gravely discounted prices. I asked one of the sales associates if he knew when the funeral was going to be and all he could muster was a soul-searching grin with a touch of reality signaling the end of an era.
So everyone is now wondering what will become of the building Orchard occupied for more than 30 years serving the hardware and nursery needs of the residents of Napa. It just had a $14 million makeover, so I’m sure it’s got to be worthy of something spectacular.
I might suggest (seriously) the two remaining ACE Hardware stores in Napa combine and fill the void in the wake of Orchard’s closing. It might be good timing too since the downtown ACE store (Zellers) has to relocate due to the expansion and remodeling of the old Post Office.
Mike Wallace
Napa