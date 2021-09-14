John Tracy’s letter about the evacuation of Kabul (“Failure of American Promises,” Sept. 7) shows how easy it is to second guess complex evacuations, and how easy it is to be simplistic and wrong.

He criticizes Washington for not knowing how fast the Taliban would take over Kabul, without mentioning that the Taliban itself has said they had not realized how swift their triumph would be. If the Taliban didn’t know, who should have? John Tracy criticizes everyone except the Taliban for misjudging the last days.

I think that all four presidents knew that leaving Afghanistan would be chaotic and politically damaging. That might well be why Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump failed to evacuate even after they knew the war could not be won. As Ann Coulter said, Biden had the courage to do it.

My own hunch is that Washington knew that the fall would be quick. But if President Biden had said that openly, he would likely have created panic and chaos among our allies. Knowing that the war was lost and their paychecks ended, some of our former allies might have turned their weapons against us.