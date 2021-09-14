John Tracy’s letter about the evacuation of Kabul (“Failure of American Promises,” Sept. 7) shows how easy it is to second guess complex evacuations, and how easy it is to be simplistic and wrong.
He criticizes Washington for not knowing how fast the Taliban would take over Kabul, without mentioning that the Taliban itself has said they had not realized how swift their triumph would be. If the Taliban didn’t know, who should have? John Tracy criticizes everyone except the Taliban for misjudging the last days.
I think that all four presidents knew that leaving Afghanistan would be chaotic and politically damaging. That might well be why Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump failed to evacuate even after they knew the war could not be won. As Ann Coulter said, Biden had the courage to do it.
My own hunch is that Washington knew that the fall would be quick. But if President Biden had said that openly, he would likely have created panic and chaos among our allies. Knowing that the war was lost and their paychecks ended, some of our former allies might have turned their weapons against us.
John Tracy’s most shocking claim is that Washington does not have what he calls “the intestinal fortitude to carry out threats of retaliation.” If the world community knows anything about American foreign policy and military doctrine, they know that retaliation is what we do best, or at least most often.
Whom did John Tracy want our military to retaliate against during the evacuation? John Tracy apparently does not know that President Trump’s deal with the Taliban was that in exchange for our leaving, the Taliban would not attack U.S. forces and we would not attack them. Trump and Secretary Pompeo bragged about that condition. The Taliban kept their promise, likely because they know far better than John Tracy about deadly American retaliation.
The suicide bomber who killed Afghans and marines in the final days might have been a rogue Taliban, or a sworn enemy of the Taliban, perhaps al-Qaeda, or some other fanatical sect. Anyone who thinks that every Muslim terrorist in Afghanistan is Taliban is woefully ignorant of their factionalism and rivalries.
I mentioned that Washington might have feared violent interference by some of our Afghan allies. Before the last helicopter evacuated Americans and some few Vietnamese from Saigon, Washington worried at length that our own allies might shoot down American aircraft. Our allies had the right weapons and training, like our Afghan army allies, and they might have felt betrayed and vulnerable to post-war reprisals.
John Tracy might learn something about the Kabul evacuation by reading about that Saigon evacuation. The once-secret crisis meeting memos can now be downloaded as a free pdf from the State Department. The publication is entitled "Foreign Relations of the United States, Vietnam, Vol X."
No reasonable person can believe that evacuating a country while losing a war can be done in an orderly and complete fashion. The evacuation of Kabul went better than it might have, with fewer American casualties than we would have suffered had we stayed in that un-winnable and unnecessary war.
Starting the war and staying in the war, those were the failures. Let's direct our anger at presidents who start unnecessary wars, not the presidents who end them.
Stephen Sossaman
Napa