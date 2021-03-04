The facts behind the dismantling of the Legacy Youth Project

Mucetti also stated that she did not know LYP didn’t have credentialed teachers. There is absolutely no way a program of our size and outreach could operate on school campuses for nearly a decade, with an office in the district building, without the district’s knowledge and cooperation. When Mucetti arrived, we shared that we needed credentialed teachers. She visited our classroom and met with students who presented personal data about the program’s impact. Her cabinet committed to supporting LYP infrastructure. In fact, together we had recruited two teachers for the 2020-2021 school year. Unfortunately, we never got the opportunity to welcome them.

Another justification was financial. For both 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, NVUSD had allocated $244,000 per year. The NVUSD board and legal counsel have alluded that I misappropriated these resources for my own gain when in fact that money paid for six staff members. Given that not one of us was eligible for health or retirement benefits, NVUSD got a bargain. Every dollar earned went right back to serving our youth and families. Not only did we coordinate seven sections at five school sites, we also offered a full wrap-around service program that went beyond school time.