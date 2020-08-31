The false promise of green energy

You are never going to fly a plane from SFO to Heathrow on solar power. You are not going to run a 100-car freight train across the country to keep the supply chain of goods going on wind power. There is a video that shows you what your life would look like without petroleum products at “Life Without Petroleum1.mp4”. Please watch it. you need to see it.

In the last 50 years, with all the billions of dollars used in solar and wind power development, they really haven’t made much progress, and my question is, Why haven’t they put that kind of money into geothermal development? Below the earth’s crust is a phenomenal amount of energy to be harnessed, i.e. look at volcanoes. Why haven’t they revisited nuclear power? Low cost and safe. Why aren’t they developing and using more hydropower? Acres and acres of solar panels and wind turbines are more destructive than the dams they are tearing out.

There is something very wrong with the damage these people want to do and their single minded devotion to solar and wind power. The earth is going to be inhabitable for a lot longer than 12 years. No matter what your views on climate change, the New Green Deal is a rip-off for the country. It will make a few people very rich, destroy a lot of land and wildlife and make your utility bills soar.