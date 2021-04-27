The food system in schools

Since the 1940s, the American education system has provided a National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for students who may be in low-income families. The school lunch program has helped millions of students throughout the years. But how healthy is the food that is served?
As it is pretty well known, when we go through grade school, we are taught about the food pyramid and what types of foods are categorized in different places on the pyramid. Fruits and vegetables are healthy and there to keep you strong and protein is good for one meal a day but shouldn’t be overeaten due to some fats that are in meats. But in reality, there is so much more to just the food pyramid to know how to figure out what is considerably healthy.
For a school lunch, there could be a salad section for students to pick to eat a salad, but if pizza is being served the same day, it's more than likely that the students are going to pass over the salad and eat just the pizza. While a pizza day or even an ice cream day is a nice incentive for the students’ hard work, having it almost weekly or even daily can affect the student in maybe not the best way.
Most of us know that food is what helps us be energized and physically healthy — all considering the types of food you chose to put into your body. But while it does help us physically, eating healthy also affects our mental health as well. Mentalhealth.org stated that “a systematic review in 2014, which found that a poor diet (with high levels of saturated fat, refined carbohydrates and processed food products) is linked to poorer mental health in children and adolescents.” More studies went into this idea and found that a type of diet with lots of fruits and vegetables and protein like beans with a strictly limited amount of unsaturated fats has led to a decrease in children and adolescents feeling more depressed than with a different diet.
A good idea to help students succeed with good mental health, being able to allow students who are part of the National School Lunch Program to have access to healthier foods. An issue that has come across for this to be a reality is the financial resources. The VancoEducation explained that “The cost of free school lunches can be very expensive since all of the food must be paid for by the taxpayers. And the taxpayers have to pay to administer the program.” With the current situation, a lot of taxpayers are not being able to afford a lot due to this pandemic has definitely made it hard to support and contribute to the National School Lunch Program.
Being able to obtain small donations of either foods or money to schools, and maybe bigger donations from higher-income families (or even to anyone who is willing to give a donation), the possibility of having schools around America serve healthier options of foods could, indeed, be a great vision for the future of students.
Rachel Hall
Napa