The food system in schools

Since the 1940s, the American education system has provided a National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for students who may be in low-income families. The school lunch program has helped millions of students throughout the years. But how healthy is the food that is served?

As it is pretty well known, when we go through grade school, we are taught about the food pyramid and what types of foods are categorized in different places on the pyramid. Fruits and vegetables are healthy and there to keep you strong and protein is good for one meal a day but shouldn’t be overeaten due to some fats that are in meats. But in reality, there is so much more to just the food pyramid to know how to figure out what is considerably healthy.

For a school lunch, there could be a salad section for students to pick to eat a salad, but if pizza is being served the same day, it's more than likely that the students are going to pass over the salad and eat just the pizza. While a pizza day or even an ice cream day is a nice incentive for the students’ hard work, having it almost weekly or even daily can affect the student in maybe not the best way.