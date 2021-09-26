The Gilded Age: An impeachment scandal that rocked Washington

On Aug. 1, 1876, former Secretary of War William Worth Belknap was acquitted by the U.S. Senate, which had tried him for malfeasance in high public office.
On the prior March 2, 1876, Belknap burst into President Ulysses Grant’s office, tears in his eyes, announcing his resignation as Secretary of War, a position he held since 1869.
Although he was a great Union Civil War general, as president, Grant was a disgraceful politician. Through nepotism, he appointed individuals to key federal government posts. His presidential administration became riddled with corruption.
As Secretary of War, Belknap’s mission was to cut postwar expenses. In reducing the army from 55,000 to 25,000, he also drove down both its combat effectiveness and morale on the unstable Indian frontier during 1869-1876.
In fiscal year 1873-1874, for example, there were only 700 enlistments compared to 2,500 desertions.
In the lean frontier army, infantrymen doubled as artillerists. Four “condemned” horses pulled heavy field cannons and Gatling Guns, rather than the regulation six.
Rapid-fire Spencer repeating carbines of the cavalry were replaced in 1873 by slower firing, single-shot, high recoil Springfield carbines — to save on ammunition costs. Target practice at the forts was thus also limited, if nearly nonexistent by the mid-1870s at frontier outposts, for fear of wasting bullets. Marksmanship declined.
Further, the Springfield had a design flaw. By the second or third shot, its breech overheated, thus jamming the shell inside. Springfield cartridges kept in leather belt loops accumulated grit, which also prevented shell ejection. In combat, troopers employed pocketknives to pry out shells and verdigris. General Custer’s men at the Little Big Horn in June 1876 may have resorted to doing this while under attack by the massed warriors. It was therefore perhaps the worst kind of training on-the-job.
As of July 15, 1870, wily Secretary Belknap usurped General of the Army William Tecumseh Sherman’s authority in regard to the appointment of post traderships at frontier forts. Sherman’s annual salary was also reduced from $18,700 to $16,500.
Ironically, it was Sherman who had recommended Belknap for Secretary of War to Grant the previous year, in order to replace John Rawlins, who had passed away on Sept. 6, 1869. (In 1862 at Shiloh, Union Col. Belknap helped save the day.)
Belknap ordered soldiers at forts to only buy at trading posts run by his appointed sutlers. Exorbitant prices at these traderships for service personnel, paid just $13 per month, gouged the soldiers’ slim wages. If a cavalry trooper lost his carbine while in the field, he had to pay double the price to purchase the necessary replacement, as a penalty.
Belknap’s war secretary salary was $8,000 per year (or $157,000 in 2018 U.S. dollars), raised to $12,000, July 1, 1871. This still was not adequate for the highly expensive social taste of his second wife, Kentucky belle, Carita “Carrie” (Tomlinson) Belknap, whom he had married on Jan. 21, 1869 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Keokuk, Iowa, his, home state. (Belknap’s first wife, Cora Le Roy Belknap, died in 1862. After birthing a daughter, Carrie shortly had passed away in December 1870.)
Carrie illicitly collected a kickback via a family friend, Caleb Marsh, earlier in the year. Marsh, a furniture-maker and tea importer, on Aug. 16, 1870, was Secretary Belknap’s new appointed sutler to the trader post at Fort Sill in the Indian Territory.
Although he was supposed to succeed John Evans, the current experienced sutler at the fort, a chagrined Evans persuaded Marsh to become a middleman instead. In that capacity, Marsh received $3,000 quarterly from Evans, with whom he split one-half, giving the other half, $1,500 to Carrie Belknap, who ironically only lived to get the first payment, due to tuberculosis.
However, the kickbacks continued, as her widowed sister, Amanda (Tomlinson) Bower, who had been already living with the Belknaps in their Washington rental, began receiving them — with William Belknap’s full knowledge. Later, he married “merry widow,” Amanda, on December 11, 1873.
As his third wife, Amanda Belknap’s goal was “to reign over the house of Secretary of War as queen of the Cabinet Ladies.” Competing with other cabinet wives, in one grand, lavish party alone, 1,200 guests, including army officers, demolished all of the furniture in the process of partying. Such parties were extravagant, costly, and wild.
Forts Rice and Abraham Lincoln were added to the Belknap tradership monopoly, for more “income.” At the latter post was Gen. George Armstrong Custer. Custer too — along with troopers, and visiting Indians — was gouged by the exorbitant prices.
A cursory investigation by Custer led him to make an anonymous charge against Belknap in the New York Herald on Feb. 10, 1876. “Let [Secretary] Belknap be investigated,” cried the Herald, echoing Custer. Justice would begin to so resonate. (Perhaps Belknap’s one perverse pleasure would be in early July, upon learning of his nemesis Custer’s demise at the Battle of the Little Big Horn on June 25, 1876.)
A Congressional investigating committee under House Chairman Heister Clymer, charged Secretary Belknap with malfeasance in high public office. Subpoenaed to testify, Custer gave hearsay testimony.
But the factual testimonies of the willing informants — wheeler-dealer Caleb Marsh and Fort Sill post trader, John Evans — squarely pinned Belknap as having received post trader kickbacks as bribes. The largely Democratic House voted unanimously for Belknap’s impeachment. In the ironclad form of documented evidence, Marsh possessed the quarterly bribe receipts given him by Belknap. The bribes totaled $20,000, about $400,000 today.
Next, the Senate decided by eight votes, on May 29, to have Secretary Belknap stand trial. Because of Belknap’s prior voluntary resignation, the Senate’s action was based upon a retroactive trial to prevent him from evading the law. If he were to be convicted, his imprisonment would be for two years.
Belknap was by now an emotional shambles. His “flowing, silky beard was knotted and tangled, his hair, unkempt, dark rings under his eyes, and his sunken cheeks,” showed. His request not to have wife Amanda serve trial was denied. A submissive Belknap said he was a chivalrous husband so as to try to shield her.
The Senate’s Aug. 1 final vote was a partisan one. The simple majority voting in favor of conviction was well below the required two-thirds margin. Republican Belknap was both a free and a ruined man.
President Grant, who had been deeply saddened to receive Belknap’s personal resignation in March, publicly spoke for his former secretary of war in stating that Belknap had suffered enough. No district or municipal civil lawsuits were launched.
“If I am guilty, others are doubly so,” defiantly said haughty Amanda Belknap, who luxuriously spent the bribe money as fast as it had come in. Her statement mirrored the Gilded Age’s pantheon of innumerable fallen, government officials, outlaws, and military leaders, who all had besmirched America’s 1876 Centennial. On Columbus Day, 1890, William Worth Belknap, age 61, passed, amid public disgrace and sorrow.
John Stephen Futini is a local history buff who sends occasional items marking anniversaries of notable events. He will be the speaker at Sonoma State’s Osher Lifelong Learning (OLLI) speaker on March 18, 2022, discussing“Custer’s Luck: The Life and Times of the Son of the Morning Star.”