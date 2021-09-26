The Gilded Age: An impeachment scandal that rocked Washington

Further, the Springfield had a design flaw. By the second or third shot, its breech overheated, thus jamming the shell inside. Springfield cartridges kept in leather belt loops accumulated grit, which also prevented shell ejection. In combat, troopers employed pocketknives to pry out shells and verdigris. General Custer’s men at the Little Big Horn in June 1876 may have resorted to doing this while under attack by the massed warriors. It was therefore perhaps the worst kind of training on-the-job.

As of July 15, 1870, wily Secretary Belknap usurped General of the Army William Tecumseh Sherman’s authority in regard to the appointment of post traderships at frontier forts. Sherman’s annual salary was also reduced from $18,700 to $16,500.

Ironically, it was Sherman who had recommended Belknap for Secretary of War to Grant the previous year, in order to replace John Rawlins, who had passed away on Sept. 6, 1869. (In 1862 at Shiloh, Union Col. Belknap helped save the day.)

+5 U.S. History: Native Americans stun U.S. Cavalry at Little Bighorn History enthusiast John Futini recalls perhaps the most famous loss in the history of the U.S. Army — Custer's Last Stand.

Belknap ordered soldiers at forts to only buy at trading posts run by his appointed sutlers. Exorbitant prices at these traderships for service personnel, paid just $13 per month, gouged the soldiers’ slim wages. If a cavalry trooper lost his carbine while in the field, he had to pay double the price to purchase the necessary replacement, as a penalty.