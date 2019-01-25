Try 1 month for 99¢
The Give!Guide gives our community a chance to get to know about and support over 40 of Napa County's nonprofits. The Table would like to thank the Give!Guide team of incredible volunteers -- Damian, May, Hilary, Liz, Camille, Nancy and Kendra -- for another extraordinary year.

Thanks to the Napa community's generosity through the Give!Guide, we are able to keep a roof over our head, the lights on and a hot meal served to anyone hungry, five days a week.

We at The Table would like to wish our wonderful Napa community, a healthy and Happy New Year.

Rhonda Simon, Board Chair

The Table, Napa

