The Give!Guide gives our community a chance to get to know about and support over 40 of Napa County's nonprofits. The Table would like to thank the Give!Guide team of incredible volunteers -- Damian, May, Hilary, Liz, Camille, Nancy and Kendra -- for another extraordinary year.
Thanks to the Napa community's generosity through the Give!Guide, we are able to keep a roof over our head, the lights on and a hot meal served to anyone hungry, five days a week.
We at The Table would like to wish our wonderful Napa community, a healthy and Happy New Year.
Rhonda Simon, Board Chair
The Table, Napa