The Great War: A microscopic invader lays all the armies low

One hundred years ago, contemporaneous to the 1919 Paris Peace Conference, a new aggressor was on the world scene. Virulent in its ravages upon humankind, it sprang up from different places, with the potential extinction of people as its goal. It had earlier appeared in March 1918, in Haskell County, Kansas.
Violent head- and body-aches, fever, and coughing were symptoms. Occurring within the wholesome American heartland of livestock raising and wheat cultivation, it felled people as dominoes fall. Its origin was as enigmatic as that of the Great War.
It used people to convey itself from one to the next person. To residents of the Hawkeye State, it seemed as if they were not in Kansas anymore. Yet, they were. Invisible to the eye and even the conventional microscope, the new killer took no quarter.
Overcrowded areas, such as Camp Funston near Fort Riley, Kansas, were to its delight. The camp’s 56,000 new recruits, in spring of 1918, were to be trained and shipped Over There. This new enemy attacked a camp cook as its first victim. Hundreds more doughboys soon followed.
There was no antidote or cure, but hope. A new “last stand” occurred at Camp Custer, Michigan, where in a single day, 1,810 doughboys reported sick. (Army Surgeon General William Gorgas’s pleas to thin camps went unheeded.)
Railing soldiers to city ports, trains were “rolling coffins.” The microscopic hordes also preyed upon civilians. As 1918 continued, America’s great urban centers came under attack. They knew no class distinctions in their devastating, unrelenting universal assault upon rich, poor, and middle-class.
One theory held that the attacker was a “secret weapon” imported to the U.S. by Germany. Yet, as the invader popped up in Germany, France, Spain, China, India, and elsewhere, it became obvious that there was now a greater foe than each other.
The sidewalks and streets of New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, became largely vacant, except for city workers and police. Layered white gauze masks, worn by those who ventured outdoors, were symbols of defiance and patriotism. Whether the masks worked in protection of its wearers was debatable.
One could not use a streetcar without a mask. Casualties still came in the thousands. To spit was subject to a $60 fine, under the mantra, “spitting equals death.”
Doctors, nurses. Red Cross workers, and civilian volunteers were lost in hundreds. “Cities of death” and “houses of the dead” were commonplace refrains. But fear silenced the use of the word “plague.” Yet, plague was upon the minds of many.
Social workers discovered children and older persons alive in apartments and houses. The onslaught focused on young adults in the prime of life, ages 20 to 40. Flu-stricken pregnant women had 47 percent deaths, 26 percent surviving with miscarriages.
Human civilization was beginning to creak at its joints. The innumerable pinpricks of the microscopic offensive against humans became epidemics at Brest, San Sebastian, Paris, Berlin, and more. By fall of 1918, they spread globally as a great pandemic.
Overcrowded troopships became “death ships.” Many doughboys perished to the nearly ubiquitous invader before they disembarked in France and could fire a shot in combat. The invader also impeded the huge German 1918 spring offensive.
The attacker was killing U.S. reinforcements. Should troop convoys and drafts be halted?
The commandeered former German luxury liner, the Vaterland, had a capacity to transport up to 11,000 doughboys. Rechristened Leviathan, it landed in France on October 8, 1918, and disembarked 700 who were waylaid with sickness, of whom 67 had perished during the voyage.
To make troop numbers more efficient, doughboys on board transports shared two-to-a-cot “hot bunks,” undoubtedly accentuating the spread of illness. Sailors on troopships had a case fatality of 1.5 percent, while doughboys aboard suffered 6.43 percent fatalities. Doughboy density was greater.
U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Peyton March, felt that the human-versus-human war took precedence over combating the illness.
Rationalizing that doughboys perishing on convoy ships en route to Europe had died just as purposefully as those in battle, he persuaded President Woodrow Wilson not to curtail the troopships, lest Germany suspect a lapse of American will. Four thousand doughboys died during voyage.
At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, an Armistice took effect, ending the Great War.
The microscopic enemy did not “sign” it. Nature, maintained its own place and time. Released POWs were “virtual walking dead men,” as many, were infiltrated by the invader. Returning to their home countries — Russia, China, Vietnam, Senegal, and many others — they helped carry the invader back to further fan out and decimate.
In a kind of reverse “War of the Worlds;” microorganisms did not ally with, but were fighting humans. However, this was not a fiction; it was a deadly reality.
A new wave of the invisible attacker in early April 1919, incapacitated President Woodrow Wilson in Paris for four-and-one-half days. While in heated argument with France’s Clemenceau over post-World War fate of the Rhine/Palatinate and the Saar—as war prizes or not—the latter had walked out of the peace talks, accusing Wilson of being “pro-German.” U.S.-Allied unity was at stake. Wilson took to bed.
From April 3-7, 1919, he lay within the attacker’s embrace. On the 8th it relaxed its grip. Wilson emerged conciliatory rather than still adamant. The Allies and the U.S. would occupy the west bank of the Rhine and France would get the Saar mines.
Was Wilson’s mind badly affected or did he gain new flexibility? Nature was mute.
The war to end all wars had taken at least 14 million lives, nine million military and five million civilians-in four years. On land, the Allied Expeditionary Force lost 116,000, 53,000 in combat and 63,000 because of other causes, including disease.
The U.S. Navy lost twice as many sailors to the microscopic attacker than to the U-boat menace. In the U.S., 550,000 died from a population of 105 million. The unseen enemy offensive, before petering out under its own lessening of momentum, claimed at least about 50 million lives in one year, from spring 1918 to spring 1919, out of Earth’s 1.8 billion people. India alone, suffered 20 million deaths.
In that time span, it conquered most of the world, a feat, human armies and navies did not achieve.
Untouched remained American Samoa, New Caledonia, St. Helena Island, and Majaro Island (Brazil), all of which, via strict quarantines, avoided the invader’s ravages. Antarctica was the only continent not touched by the invisible enemy.
The influence of the dread global pandemic remained unsurpassed, although somewhat overshadowed by the publicity of the Great War and the ensuing Paris Peace Conference. The influenza, or “influence of the cold,” had uniquely ravaged in both summer and fall, as well as in winter and spring. Its unsigned “armistice” with humans in spring 1919, left an uneasy and tenuous global “ceasefire” to present-day.