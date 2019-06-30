One hundred years ago, on June 28, 1919, a “peace to end all peace” was signed as a treaty ending World War I in the great Hall of Mirrors in the Versailles Palace in France.
It was also the fifth anniversary of the assassination of Arch-Duke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which had precipitated the war. Six months of laborious and tedious negotiations had preceded it. The result was the Versailles Treaty of 1919, produced by some 1,000 diplomats and their staffs.
By comparison, the 1815 Treaty of Vienna, ending the Napoleonic Wars, had about a dozen diplomats, who kept Europe “in concert” for 99 years until the Great War.
President Woodrow Wilson’s Sept. 27, 1918 speech for a peace based on his Fourteen Points was the basis for an armistice. Although Germany accepted a “Wilsonian” peace, America, France, and Britain dominated the Paris Peace Conference. The 440-article Versailles Treaty of 1919 was their fait accompli.
Ostracized was revolutionary Bolshevik Russia, which America and Western Europe both treated as an outcast from their postwar “Garden of Eden.” Snubbed, Vladimir Lenin was not invited to the Paris peace talks. As Winston Churchill, the former First Lord of the Admiralty-and the orchestrator of the 1915 Gallipoli fiasco maintained, vast Russia was a “mystery inside of a riddle wrapped in an enigma.”
Under the treaty, Yugoslavia was created from Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Slovenia, and Montenegro. According to Churchill, “the Balkans produced more history than they consumed.” Yugoslavia was amalgamated in hope of nationalizing Slavic southeastern Europe.
Occupied by the Nazis, next communistic, it fragmented into small states by 2002.
Poland became independent, receiving its corridor to the Baltic Sea, which had a high Prussian population. Dismembered Prussia fractured into “an army without a country” and German-speaking Danzig port city, internationalized. When Germany invaded Poland on September 1,1939, starting World War II in Europe, it claimed its reason for so doing was to right a wrong in the Allies’ Versailles “Diktat” of 1919.
Czechoslovakia was fabricated by juxtaposing Czechs and Slovaks within a new country. The Sudetenland was essentially German-populated, later to be annexed by Nazi Germany in 1938 as a result of the Munich Crisis Agreement; and, in 1939, a “bitter cup of tea” was proffered by its swallowing up the entire country.
More poignant, newly born Czechoslovakia’s ethnic diversity was “all filled with hatred, one against the other, [which] arrested the progress of their civilization.” A polyglot nation of “3 million Germans, 700,000 Hungarians, 550,000 Ruthenians, a few Gypsies” — as well as, its two-thirds Czechs and Slovaks — Czechoslovakia “divorced” itself in 1993.
Austria-Hungary was remade into two separate states. The later Austrian Anschluss with Nazi Germany lasted from 1938-1945. Hungary gave Transylvania to Rumania in 1919, then given back to Hungary by Nazi Germany briefly from 1941-1945. After World War II, it was restored to its Versailles Treaty borders set in 1919.
In the Middle East and Asia Minor, the husk of the Ottoman Empire of 1453 had disintegrated. Turkey was a leftover kernel while freed Saudi Arabia became newly independent.
Although “open covenants, openly arrived at” were Wilson’s promise, the secret 1916 Sykes-Picot accord gave Britain Persia (Iran) and Mesopotamia (Iraq), while France got Syria and Lebanon as mandates, all via the Versailles Treaty.
The plan to create a free Kurdistan was overlooked in the Paris Peace Conference kaleidoscope. The Kurds were to remain a disconsolate people without a country. (Mosul, a polyglot hotspot, was awarded to Iraq by the League of Nations in 1925.)
Armenia was rejected as a U.S. mandate in 1920 by the Senate and fell to Russia. Turkey drove Greece from Smyrna (Izmir) in 1922, mocking the League of Nations.
The (Arthur) Balfour Declaration of 1917, which awarded permanent British trusteeship over a new Jewish Homeland in Palestine, placed it in the midst of many Islamic Arabic neighbors, who wanted independence from European interference. In 1948, Zionist Israel (meaning “hope”) as a nation was born within this cauldron.
The East Asian Great War ally, Japan, lobbied for a racial equality amendment in the Versailles Treaty for its own “amour propre.” (Japan brutally occupied Korea, whose culture it tried to erase by making it illegal to converse in Korean—instead of now in Japanese.) Vehement opposition by self-isolated “White Australia’s” Billy Hughes, threatened to undermine the Paris talks by going to the U.S. (i.e., California), to stir up already strong anti-Japanese prejudice, and thus sunder the Paris Peace Talks.
Wilson assuaged Japan by substituting a final clause in the Versailles Treaty, which guaranteed the equality of all nations. Also, as a bargaining chip, he allowed Japan to keep the Chinese Shandong Peninsula with the port of Tsingtao until Feb. 4, 1922, when China would get it back. (Mandated to Japan were the North Pacific islands of the Carolines, Marshalls, Marianas, Palaus, and Yap, which it fortified into military bases, in violation of the Versailles Treaty.)
China’s diplomat Wellington Koo objected; a disgruntled China would not sign the Versailles Treaty of 1919. China signed a later collateral treaty joining the League of Nations, July 16, 1920.
A Paris kitchen worker, Nguyen Tat Thanh (later. Ho Chi Minh), in vain asked the Paris Peace Conference for Vietnam’s independence. Korean exile in the U.S., rebel Syngman Rhee, who wanted his country’s freedom, could not get a passport to so attend the Paris conference. The stage was set for two of America’s future wars.
“Not to be dragged beneath the ‘Wilsonian’ peace chariot,” The British Empire was given altogether six votes as a charter member of Woodrow Wilson’s League of Nations. (Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, would each have one vote for a total of six-the U.S., France, Italy, and Japan-had one vote each.)
Article 231 of the Versailles Treaty pronounced Germany guilty of starting World War I. The voice of France, which viewed “the German people [as] ferocious,” thus resounded. Stripped of its overseas colonies, limited to a peacetime army of 100,000 infantry, a tiny navy — without submarines (i.e., U-boats) — and-no air force, Germany was chastened. An Allied naval blockade of Germany remained ongoing. Article 232 demanded large, crippling war reparations from devastated Germany.
Ironically, this amount, of $32 billion, was approximately equal to that owed by France to Germany in the Versailles Treaty of 1871.
“Reparations caused more hard feeling and delay at the Paris Peace Conference than any other point of the Treaty,” stated American banker Thomas Lamont. Germany felt badly betrayed. (The German diplomats were not allowed to participate in the Paris Peace talks.)
The nascent “Weimar” democracy of postwar Germany would begin its existence under the crushing burden of financial debts,” in order to “make the Hun pay.” This undermined complete overall European economic recovery and provided grist for the powder mill igniting the rise of Nazism in Germany during the 1920s and 1930s.