The Great War: Americans occupy the Rhineland

A hundred years ago, in February 1919, the 4th U.S. Infantry Division’s orders read: “We are here to help build a new [German] government; we must feed those we have overcome — with tact and patience — and, appreciation of their pride.”
Past was the doughboy army’s goal, “beat the Hun.” As occupiers, it was “meet the Germans.”
At 5:30 a.m., on Nov. 17, 1918 the AEF sent 240,000 men forward from their trenches on the Western Front. The doughboys had set forth to become occupiers rather than conquerors of the Rhineland.
Reluctantly, President Woodrow Wilson had acquiesced in the Allies’ wish for a joint occupation of the left bank of the Rhine.
In an area the size of Maryland and Delaware, the Rhenish numbered 7 million, or 11 percent of Germany’s total population. Doughboys and residents had to win each other over.
The doughboys’ “occupation” of the Rhine began auspiciously. Chaplain Francis Duffy noted the “Fighting 69th’s” first meeting was of “a friendly elderly couple who offered schnapps.” It was a paradigm for good U.S.-German relations for four years.
Local farmers freely gave directions, little girls threw flowers in the doughboys’ path, and villagers willingly provided them with welcome heated water in winter.
Enchanted by Wilson’s proposed “peace between equals,” embodied in his proffered Fourteen Points, and the dread of the westward spread of Russian Bolshevism, the ameliorated Germans thus viewed the Americans as the “least brutal of their foes.”
Perhaps the greatest foe in the Rhineland-Palatinate was solely an imaginary one. Propagandized as the “black horror,” it was said French-African Senegalese colonial occupation troops (about 40,000) committed atrocities upon the local citizenry. (An investigation traced this to be a fabrication via the collusion of Rhenish separatist lawyer, Hans Adam Dorten and French ultra-nationalist Gen. Charles Mangin.)
France, Britain, and Belgium, in providing a combined 510,000 boots on the ground on the Rhine’s left bank helped insure their security, if not survival. Allied supreme commander Marshal Ferdinand Foch, stated, “occupation is a lever by which we can call the tune.” (So stringent were Foch’s overall occupation rules, it was said, the only way to “contravene them was to remain in bed and loudly snore.”)
France occupied the Palatinate; Britain, the Cologne area; Belgium, the Krefeld area; and, the United States, the Koblenz area. If Germany refused to sign the Versailles Treaty or defaulted on its war reparations, they were potential bridgeheads to springboard an invasion and occupation of all of Germany.
When Georges Clemenceau, the French premier, was queried as to why treatment of the vanquished Reich was so harsh, he replied as well, “Glory—We are mad about it.” It was repayment for the war of 1870. Clemenceau, the “Tiger of France,” was eager for both revenge and a permanent enfeebling of a now-decimated postwar Germany.
Contrasted with Clemenceau’s remark was that of U.S. Gen. John J. “Black Jack” Pershing’s Order No. 218, which proclaimed that the American army had come to the Rhineland not “as despoilers or oppressors, but as instruments of a strong, free government, whose purposes are beneficent.” For, U.S. presence in the Rhineland had a “buoying [if stabilizing] effect on [German civilian] morale” from 1918-1923.
Meanwhile, at the Paris Peace Conference, Wilson “flew into a rage” when it was suggested that the Allies continue to hold the west bank of the Rhine for 30 years, until at which time, Germany fully paid them its war debts for its official “blame” of having started the Great War on Aug. 1,1914. It was to be a “Carthaginian peace.”
On April 14, 1919, after a so-called “love feast” between Clemenceau and Wilson’s main confidant. Col. Edward M. House, a balanced agreement emerged. Instead, there was to be a 15-year Allied occupation. (Having dropped its prior demand for a puppet independent Rhenish state—France, with Britain, would withdraw in 1930.)
AEF headquarters was the Ehrenbreitstein (the “Broad Stone of Honor”) Fortress, built A.D. 1000, perched high up, on the east bank of the Rhine across from Koblenz.
For fear of antagonizing the locals, it did not fly the Stars and Stripes. In January 1919, visiting Secretary of the Navy Franklin Roosevelt so protested to Pershing. Thereinafter, Old Glory was flown overhead and no locals were antagonized. (On July 2, 1919, the downsized AEF became the AFG or “American Forces in Germany.”)
Which is not to say that there were no civilian complaints in regard to American occupation personnel’s interaction with the Rhenish locals. Doughboy housing needs, doughboy inebriation, biased American (also Allied) military court decisions regarding civil matters, the “buying out of stores” by doughboys, and the perceived “domineering” manners of U.S. Army officers and (overseas wives), were grievances.
Uncle Sam’s $35-per-month was the equivalent of 1,800 marks. Marzipan and cognac were popular doughboy purchases, particularly the latter. For, as their joys as imbibing occupiers reigned in the Rhineland, so too did Prohibition in the States.
(Said Der Tag, Only “jilted fiancées and barbers” would “mourn” a doughboy exit.)
Drilling, inter-Allied sports (e.g., boxing and football), and volunteering in the local Salvation Army, comprised the occupying doughboys’ routine in the Rhineland.
Three AFG soup kitchens daily fed 400 children. Also, the Hoover and Quaker food service nourished 2,400 children in Koblenz and 7,600 in the overall area. The local children and their mothers felt “supplication and gratitude” toward the Americans.
(Ignoring Wilson, Hoover, and House, the Royal Navy had maintained its wartime “starvation blockade” until Germany signed the Versailles Diktat on June 28, 1919.)
Dwindling U.S. troop levels on the Rhine’s west bank reflected America’s renewed isolationist tendency. On Aug. 25, 1919, the AFG was about 8,000 — by January 1923, but 1,200. The U.S. occupation zone shrank to a “spot.” French troops arrived.
Germany’s “willful default” for not keeping up with postwar coal deliveries to France triggered a French military occupation on Jan. 11, 1923, of the heretofore unoccupied Rhur. Instability in the Rhur followed in the form of approximately 130 civilian deaths until the French army departed, Aug. 25, 1925.
On Jan. 24, 1923, the U.S. flag was lowered over Ehrenbreitstein Fortress. The doughboys marched to the Koblenz station. Each one’s face was fondly identifiable to the local community. Despite “no fraternization,” many had married Rhenish frauleins. Doughboys’ and civilians’ sad looks were revealed as both fare-welled.
During four-plus years, the doughboys had grown on the Rhine-landers from simply being “big children,” into mature light-hearted occupiers and goodhearted givers. Each Christmas, the AFG’s donations of food and clothing cheered the local people.
German Ambassador Otto Wiedfeldt had prior stated on Oct. 23, 1922, that the “presence of American troops is the greatest aid in maintaining a reasonable [and just] attitude on the Rhine.”
Admonished U.S. Ambassador Henry Fletcher to new isolationist President Warren Harding: “Our contingent on the Rhine is a ‘moraine’ [i.e., a barrier] in a [glacial] age of Europe’s blunders.”
When the last “Army of the Rhine” doughboys entered Savannah, Georgia, the governor addressed them, saying he was glad “America was at last out of Europe.” Isolationism presided in the States.
