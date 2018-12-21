One hundred years ago, on his lucky day, Friday the 13th, December 1918, arriving in Brest, France, Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924) made history as the first American president to visit Europe.
To the Old World’s masses, Wilson was their new savior. Subtle signs however, began to emerge that this New World savior of humanity had clay feet. (The scheduled arrival date was to have been the 12th, except Wilson apparently may have had the captain slow the ship’s speed for his idyllic entrance.)
His vessel, a refitted German liner interned in U.S. port upon the outbreak of the Great War, was the George Washington, namesake of the father of the United States, who had warned in his farewell, “no permanent alliances” with European powers. Wilson was going against this caveat in a superhuman effort for a final world peace.
A smooth nine-day crossing on the Big Pond of the North Atlantic, in which an ebullient President Wilson may have enjoyed shuffleboard, seemed to bode him well. His was akin to a scene of the Second Coming. Worshipful crowds hailed his arrival in France. European aristocrats feared President Wilson intended their end.
Upon being queried as to why he personally journeyed overseas to the Old World, Wilson replied, “I came because its leaders did not want me here.” (In the Spanish-American War of 1898, for example. President William McKinley had sent three U.S. Senators, two Republicans and one Democrat, to successfully fetch a peace treaty.) Wilson’s “October Appeal” to Americans to vote-in a Democratic Senate had failed.
His mantra, that “Republicans could not be trusted in important matters,” was to be tested in Paris at the postwar peace talks. No current Senate members of either party were chosen by Wilson to be part of his entourage. He snubbed the Senate.
But the Senate ultimately had the constitutional power to ratify all foreign treaties. Humorist Will Rogers paraphrased Wilson’s shunning the Senate. “We will split 50-50; one will go to Paris with my half [and your half] can stay home,” joked Rogers.
Wilson’s decision was to employ the forehand approach, by personally negotiating a foreign treaty. Presidential confidant “Colonel” Edward House of Texas thought otherwise; President Wilson should have stayed in Washington, using it as his Mount Olympus. “Zeus-like,” from his D.C. citadel, he could “keep the rest of us [diplomats] dangling” (in Paris), said House.
Simultaneously, he would guide the American transition back to peacetime and be vigilant as to Senate machinations.
Such would have been the strategic backhand approach, had Wilson elected to take it. In traveling overseas to Paris, however, he felt he could dominate the peace talks so as to remake the world, to be idyllically redeemed according to his moral judgment. Knowingly, Wilson was taking highly calculated risks. He assumed that even a Republican-dominated Senate would vote for ratification of the upcoming treaty.
Health was a factor. He had a history of strokes, in 1896 and 1906. The latter caused permanent partial blindness in Wilson’s right eye, and the earlier, paralysis of his right hand. Chronic fevers and nausea plagued Wilson from his student university days onward. (His father, church minister Joseph Wilson, died from artery disease.)
Wishing Wilson, upon his arrival, to feel the pain of France from the Great War, which had left 1.4 million French military deaths, Premier Georges Clemenceau invited the president on a battlefield sojourn. Stunningly, Wilson turned down Clemenceau’s invitation with the remark that as a boy he had seen firsthand the devastation of his home-state Georgia in the Civil War and to him it was all the same. (Perhaps by eschewing a tour of the war areas in northeastern France, Wilson was attempting to remain objective to fully focus on obtaining his “peace without victory.”)
Instead, Wilson chose to celebrate his 62nd birthday in London as Prime Minister Lloyd George’s guest. To Clemenceau, he defected to the den of “Perfidious Albion.”
“Moral force is irresistible,” proclaimed President Wilson, as the official Paris peace talks commenced on Jan. 18,1919. Acerbically, Clemenceau, the “Tiger of France,” retorted, “America is very far away from Germany, but France is very near.”
In Paris, the Chamber of Deputies reelected Clemenceau by 3-1. Clearly, France was bent on a treaty of revenge against its old nemesis—Germany—temporarily prostrate at present. Invaded by the Huns in 1871 and 1914, France felt anxious. A scholarly Wilson brought his Fourteen Points to Paris. In Point One he stated, “Open covenants openly arrived at.” To the realpolitik-style European leaders, Clemenceau, Lloyd George, and Vittorio Orlando of Italy, such was a pure fantasy.
As the fourth leader comprising the Big Four, Wilson ironically was a part of an “Inner Sanctum,” which was to covet the peace proceedings in Paris. This set-up flouted Wilson’s “open covenants.” Moreover, his first point really pertained to Bolshevism’s birth in post-Tsarist and post-Kerensky Russia, which was currently spreading into Germany and Italy. (In America, it would be called the “Red Scare.”)
As the peace talks began, Clemenceau frankly complained to House in private that he felt in conversing with Wilson that he had spoken to Jesus Christ rather than to the president of the United States. “We broke the Ten Commandments; Wilson offers us his Fourteen Commandments,” exclaimed an exasperated Clemenceau.
Wilson inadvertently borrowed Napoleon Bonaparte’s maxim, “Men are nothing; a man is everything.” On Valentine’s Day, 1919, Wilson formally presented Point Fourteen of his Covenant of the League, in the Hall of the Clock at Versailles Palace.
Standing beneath the great clock was Wilson, “slender, calm, [and] powerful in his argument,” related his wife, Edith Galt Wilson, watching from an inconspicuous alcove, with Admiral Gary Grayson, the president’s personal physician. “I seemed to see the people of all depressed countries—men, women, and little children—[all] crowding around and waiting for his words.”
As the self-appointed messiah who coveted the League Covenant, Woodrow Wilson was the world’s man of the hour.
A “man of ideas,” Wilson was the leading spiritual exponent of internationalism. (Theodore Roosevelt also wanted an international peacekeeping body, but died in January 1919, leaving Wilson solely upon history’s center stage.) At home, his major antagonist, Republican Senate Speaker Henry Cabot Lodge, was America’s leading exponent of isolationism. To Senator Lodge, head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the surest way toward global peace was to maintain an ever self-reliant, patriotically and militarily strong America. (Once earlier, Lodge had momentarily entertained the idea of a world peace body, coining the phrase “united nations.”)
Unemployment, strikes, and anarchist groups, “Over Here” had the attention of the American people, weary of the “Lean Garbage Can” and idealism to have a world safe for democracy by ending all wars.
Former British Foreign Minister Sir Edward Grey, another protagonist for a world peace parliament, had noted in August 1914 that “the lamps were going out in Europe.”
By attempting to re-light the world via a League of Nations would require of Woodrow Wilson, a flexible and open mind.