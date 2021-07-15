The greatest Napan of us all?

John seemed to always find a way.

Speaking personally, I wasn’t hired by John, but he re-connected me with my former track coach, Br. Gary York, then the principal of Justin-Siena High School, where I taught for 34 years. If nothing else, John was a connector.

Speakers at the memorial for John used all the adjectives that brought nods of recognition: collaborative, supportive, nurturing and interested, clear and clarifying, gentle but firm, serious and humorous, committed, enthusiastic, tireless and thorough.

Local leaders attributed their own leadership qualities to John’s ability to challenge and to foster, to bring out the best in them, a best that might otherwise have lain dormant, untapped.

Others voiced how John’s legendary follow-through in whatever he undertook so often tested their own engagement, stick-to-it-iveness and stamina.

One commented on his own surprise at the testimonies of so many others. He’d thought his relationship with John had taken up 90% of both of their lives. Another, a couple days earlier at a Shiva-sitting at the Glaser home, had commented on how his first experiences of John had been by hearsay; it was like people telling him about their encounters with a luminous comet that had just passed by.