Is it just me or does anyone else find it the height of hypocrisy that Donald Trump recently ordered the execution of a man, Dustin John Higgs, for egging on his "impassioned" accomplices in events leading to murder. Higgs, convicted on federal charges, all along maintained his innocence to the end, since he did not actually tell his accomplices to pull the trigger or wield the gun himself.

The psychologists tell us that un-confessed guilt may work its way out in many unexpected behaviors — such as perpetrators returning to the scene of the crime or saving souvenirs of their deeds.

Is the president trying to tell us something, other than that he can kill five people at the capitol and get away with it, I mean...?

Are we just too tired of listening to him to actually do anything about it?

Steven Rodriguez

Napa