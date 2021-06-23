The hidden murals of Napa State Hospital

Thank you for the article regarding the hidden murals of NSH ("Flashback: Napan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital," June 20).

As a former Psychiatric Technician I can recall many dining rooms and hallways decorated with these very large unique murals,with just about everything but the kitchen sink included.

Our patients/clients enjoyed them also inspiring many a conversation of what we observed and the incredible imagination of the artist.

Sadly they truly are hidden from so many to appreciate .

Thank you, Bob Swan (I never met you but we retired about the same time) for your remarkable talent you’ve shared with so many a patient/client and staff all these years.

Andrea Church

Napa