Dogs barking in the background
No one knows how to mute
Someone forgot to wear pants
And oh boy, the view is not cute
Zoom meetings are now normal
And sometimes they work
But the days that they don’t
The host might feel like a jerk
Exasperated sighs show annoyance
Detained in the “waiting room”
The host is a mess of anxiety
As they try to learn how to Zoom
We’re all doing our part
To stay COVID-free
Sooner than later, this will be over
Leaving all hosts happy, as happy can be
Sarita Lopez
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.