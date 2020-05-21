× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dogs barking in the background

No one knows how to mute

Someone forgot to wear pants

And oh boy, the view is not cute

Zoom meetings are now normal

And sometimes they work

But the days that they don’t

The host might feel like a jerk

Exasperated sighs show annoyance

Detained in the “waiting room”

The host is a mess of anxiety

As they try to learn how to Zoom

We’re all doing our part

To stay COVID-free

Sooner than later, this will be over

Leaving all hosts happy, as happy can be

Sarita Lopez

Napa