After the tragic losses to California wildfires, we knew to expect a ripple effect. One such outcome is the present housing crisis that has made both renting and buying a home competitive, to say the very least.
But what about people who are forced to relocate due to more normal circumstances? Anyone trying to find housing right now is suffering the same housing crisis regardless of why they must find a new home, and for those with lesser resources the process is especially harrowing.
Two members of my own family lost the home they owned and most of their personal possessions in Paradise. It was heartrending news, even more so than with all the thousands of complete strangers across the state one can’t help but empathize with. Luckily, my sisters had insurance and will hopefully recover as best as anyone can.
But now even more members of my family are facing the uphill battle of finding a new home as my mother, another sister and I are halfway through a 60-day notice to vacate because our landlord has decided to sell the home we’ve been renting for almost three years. We cannot complain about his decision to sell as it is certainly his right to do so, but his timing could be better.
So every day, we pack more of our belongings and move them to storage when the weather allows while intermittently going through the often numbing process of searching rental listings first nearby, then farther and farther away. (I’m also thinking of those affected by winter weather that are facing loss and uncertainty.) It’s undeniably one of those “this is our reality but it is also quite surreal” times in life.
The fact is we could end up homeless, even with the kindnesses of family and friends who themselves have limitations, simply because there are not enough rental homes available, especially in the lower price ranges. I could attempt to question the socio-economic impact of for-profit housing on lower-income America but it would ring hollow. Right this moment, my greatest concern isn’t politics but our finding a home before time runs out.
Ironically, writing is usually from a certain distance, almost like observing a battle from a hilltop rather than being in the trenches. You empathize, you imagine, you try to understand. But living near Redding, California as the Carr fire, Camp fire and others devastated the region removed most hopes at detachment. The losses to fire by members of my own family made this even more emotional. And now with the housing crisis slapping us across the face and saying “Hi there” like it is so many others, I’m starting to think it’s personal.
Kenneth Henry Deome
Cottonwood, California