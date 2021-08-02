Chris d Craiker writes to excoriate Col. Howard Haupt for “painting a pretty picture” of Napa’s 40 Days for Life campaign ("The Pro-life myth," July 23). Apparently, Col. Haupt is supposed to express only Craiker’s views when writing to the paper. Apparently, the Colonel is required to paint a dark and foreboding picture of the very enterprise that he himself is promoting.

The picture that Craiker himself paints is ludicrous — and rooted in an ignorance so profound that it seems incorrigible. For personal reasons, I remain uninvolved in Napa’s 40 Days campaign — but I regularly drive by when protesters are present.

Usually, there are two or three middle-aged ladies holding signs or saying their rosaries. Opposed to them is a Planned Parenthood escort in a pink vest. It’s hard to figure out what would have a grown man trembling as he faced this “gauntlet.”

My assessment of the intimidation quotient of the 40 Days campaign was shared by Napa’s former police chief, Robert Plummer, in testimony before the Napa City Council. Nothing scary there, folks. Calm down.