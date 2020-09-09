The joys of disinformation: local edition

Hmmm. It was all nutty, but that last bit sounded especially fishy. Though I was busy at that moment looking at some goods, I made a mental note to check it out later.

“Let’s say it’s real, this China virus. What we should do is send the military into China.”

His listener was puzzled by that one. “What do you mean?”

“I mean we should invade China, overthrow the government! Get the UN in on it and take those Communists out of there!”

His listener had a hard time with that one. “Um, I’m not sure you’ve thought this through,” he said.

“What’s to think through? Punish those a*******! Just like we should get to the bottom of all the child sex-trafficking rings that are out there. I’ve got a little daughter, and it makes me sick to think there so many pedophiles in high places, carrying on with their crimes. Look at that guy Epstein. All those big names going down to his Caribbean island and using child sex slaves—Clinton, Obama, all of ‘em.”