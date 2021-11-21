The kind of home I love the best

Joe George's Nov. 13 Letter to the Editor "What's really the most valuable real estate in Napa" struck a cord with me.

I enjoyed Jennifer Huffman's article, Nov. 11, reflecting on "Napa's Most expensive home." Normal curiosity and a healthy interest in community affairs made her article pertinent and enjoyable.

I most enjoyed Joe George"s Letter to the Editor reacting to Jennifer's story.

Amen. I couldn't agree more. It's the George Home that defines our community. We need more of them.

A few $25M estates are fine, it's fun to imagine one being ours.

But it's the Joe George Home I love most.

We need more of them and him actually.

Scott Sedgley

Napa