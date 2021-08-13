I would like to publicly acknowledge the kindness of a local Good Samaritan.

One recent afternoon I was with my daughter and other family members at Squeeze Inn. When we were preparing to leave the restaurant, my daughter, who is disabled and has a tremendous fear of walking and falling, was walking out with my sister and experiencing great distress and difficulty.

A Squeeze Inn employee, Juan (so sorry I didn't catch his last name) offered to assist and proceeded to escort them both to my car, holding my daughter's hand for support; he instantly had a calming effect on her, making small talk along the way.

In a world that sometimes seems uncaring and indifferent to the needs of others, it is reassuring to know that people like Juan still exist, and I would like to thank him wholeheartedly for going above and beyond to assist my daughter.

Suzanne Trudelle

Napa