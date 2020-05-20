The liberals are ruining Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I came to Napa recently to visit my son and was shocked to see the beautiful town I used to live in looking like a pig stye. Homeless have taken over and I used to think the town was working on hotels to bring tourist in and make it a beautiful place to visit.

Seems contradictory to me to give the impression of wealth and be a sanctuary city. Seems obvious to me liberals are controlling the city and following in the foot steps of San Francisco.

I can’t be the only one that feels this way and something needs to be done to turn this around. We have children and grandchildren that live there and nobody should have to deal with needles in the parks. Wake up.

Joan Clark

Twain Harte, Calif.