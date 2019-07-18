Kent Cohea’s letter ("Who endows us with "'unalienable rights?'"July 16, 2019) opposes the very idea that Americans get to decide what fundamental rights are. This position, rather than his specifics, prompts my letter.
The Declaration of Independence identifies only three unalienable rights as “among” our rights, so the founders believed that there were more.
If there are others, don’t we have an obligation to determine what they are, so those rights can be protected? Progressives and conservatives alike debate unalienable rights all the time: some talk of human rights, some of property rights. Several of Kent Cohea’s previous letters have been part of these rich and important debates.
The Declaration of Independence was a brilliant defense of the American rebellion against the English monarchy. The Constitution, however, is the law, and it permits elected officials, even progressives, even Donald Trump, to establish policies, announce principles, and to tax and spend accordingly.
Kent Cohea’s alarm about evolving ideas of what are unalienable human rights relies on a specious argument: the slippery slope. To say that we cannot declare something an unalienable right without inevitably tumbling down a slippery slope to collapse, is to deny us the right to fulfill the promise made in the “we hold these truths” statement.
For most Americans today, conservative or liberal or apolitical, children have a fundamental human right to not be sexually exploited, even though that right is not made explicit in the Declaration or Constitution. Laws enacted to protect children should not be opposed on slippery slope arguments.
Since the Declaration mentions “life” first as a fundamental right, I’m puzzled about why Kent Cohea does not accept food and health care as fundamental rights. He is not alone in his belief, of course, so let's get that talk started.
One does not have to be a progressive liberal to believe that children have a right to food, even children who don’t have jobs or rich parents. I am confident that many people in the Right to Life movement believe this, too, especially those whose political views are informed by religious teachings.
Once we accept the right to consider something a fundamental right, we can start the interesting arguments about specifics. Does a pregnant woman have an unalienable right to prenatal health care? How soon after birth does Kent Cohea think someone loses the right to food?
Stephen Sossaman
Burbank