The Magic Kingdom

On Feb. 27, President Trump addressed the looming COVID-19 outbreak at a meeting where he suggested that the virus would just go away, by some sort of miracle.

On the day of this letter, it turns out that Americans have been dying at the rate of one every 90 seconds. It can be safely concluded that the miracle has not yet occurred.

Several days ago, the president's middle son Eric, was a guest on Fox News. Eric has apparently inherited Dad's occult beliefs, and a similar amount of Donald's brainpower.

Sort of like hoping for a triple layer chocolate fudge cake, and getting a day-old bran muffin instead. He suggested that after the election, the virus would disappear by magic.

He did not go into great detail as to how this was going to occur, but high-level White House sources, speaking with on condition of anonymity, say that in the very near future, the president will announce that Harry Potter is joining the Coronavirus task force as a special adviser.

I for one, will sleep better tonight.

Charles Hall

Napa