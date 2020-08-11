The major issues small family farms face in Napa County

These families are forced to operate in violation of current regulations (which is widespread) to survive, stop agricultural production and convert to other economic industries, or sell their properties. This reality is not the manifestation of any of the objectives of the WDO.

Contrary to widespread misunderstanding, Save The Families Farms (STFF) does not promote the eradication of the WDO. STFF members are active advocates of the WDO, and ardent supporters of preserving the agricultural and family-farming focused foundation of Napa Valley. The legislative action STFF proposes does not require re-tooling of the WDO and, in fact, one of the two primary legislative calls to action does not implicate or require changes to the WDO in any way.

The other proposals require amendments to or as-applied exemptions from certain limited provisions of the WDO to align the application of the WDO with its stated intent and original purpose. Some limited provisions of the WDO, as applied, will continue to push small grower-producers out of the wine industry altogether as an unanticipated consequence of application at the time of drafting. This has, and will continue to, disrupt the heritage of Napa Valley as a family-centric farming community dedicated to supporting small-agricultural operations. In order to resuscitate the intended purpose and spirit of the WDO, the document must be perfected, not abandoned.

STFF believes that if Napa County does not take action immediately, small family businesses and farms, operating as grower-producers as a primary business, will close and/or leave Napa Valley for lack-of-access to economic viability. This end-cycle has been accelerated in the last three years by devastating wildfires, market factors disproportionately affecting small business and wine producers within Napa, and now, most acutely, as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Lindsay Hoopes is Proprietor/CEO of Hoopes Family Vineyard and is on the Executive Committee of Save The Family Farms Napa Valley. This item first appeared on the Save the Family Farms blog.