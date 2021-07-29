The many (wrong) reasons not to get vaccinated

My intent is not to shame people. I am a scientist and professor of biology who understands viral biology and public health. I am merely stating what is known to be true about COVID-19 using the best information available.

If pointing out that those who are refusing to be vaccinated are putting the rest of us in danger and are hampering the battle to eradicate, or at least better control COVID-19, is perceived as shaming, that is on the person who feels shamed. I am just laying out the facts as they stand.

The only way we will get a reasonable handle on this virus is to achieve herd immunity, which is the point at which enough people are vaccinated that the virus can no longer spread like an epidemic or pandemic. No one is completely sure what this percentage is, but the best scientific estimates are that we need to vaccinate between 70% and 90% of the population to achieve herd immunity. Given that over 30% of the U.S. population in several surveys has said they do not plan to be vaccinated, we may never achieve this, unless some of these people change their minds.

Those who are refusing to be vaccinated fall into the following general categories: