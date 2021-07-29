The many (wrong) reasons not to get vaccinated

My intent is not to shame people. I am a scientist and professor of biology who understands viral biology and public health. I am merely stating what is known to be true about COVID-19 using the best information available.
If pointing out that those who are refusing to be vaccinated are putting the rest of us in danger and are hampering the battle to eradicate, or at least better control COVID-19, is perceived as shaming, that is on the person who feels shamed. I am just laying out the facts as they stand.
The only way we will get a reasonable handle on this virus is to achieve herd immunity, which is the point at which enough people are vaccinated that the virus can no longer spread like an epidemic or pandemic. No one is completely sure what this percentage is, but the best scientific estimates are that we need to vaccinate between 70% and 90% of the population to achieve herd immunity. Given that over 30% of the U.S. population in several surveys has said they do not plan to be vaccinated, we may never achieve this, unless some of these people change their minds.
Those who are refusing to be vaccinated fall into the following general categories:
1. They do not understand how vaccines work and therefore are overcome by unwarranted fears about what the vaccine may do to them. Many in this category believe the vaccine presents a greater risk than the virus itself, which is demonstrably false. It might also be part of a mental health issue where the fear is driven by the mental illness. Other people that might fall into this category are those who have unwittingly been duped by the numerous conspiracy theories about the vaccines and the large amount of disinformation circulating on social media. I feel badly for those who fall into this group, because they are putting themselves and others at risk, and have no idea they are doing so.
2. They know that vaccinations are likely safe, but because they believe their personal risk of getting COVID-19 is low they see little reason to be vaccinated. The main flaw in this approach is believing that their choice only affects them, not realizing how much it affects the rest of us, especially those who cannot be vaccinated, for valid medical or other reasons (see #4 below). This is a thoroughly selfish reason to not get vaccinated, albeit this too might be partly out of ignorance of the public health facts and the need to reach herd immunity.
3. They will not be vaccinated for ideological reasons, and they may belong to a political party or religious community with a majority of members opposed to vaccinations. Some individuals are opposed to getting vaccinated because they don't want the government telling them what they should do. Choosing not to be vaccinated is then a show of political loyalty or misguided patriotism. Kind of a sad reason not to be vaccinated since public health issues like this should not be partisan in the first place.
4. They cannot be vaccinated, for any number of reasons. Some reasons include medical issues (these reasons are fortunately extremely rare), being between the ages of 12 and 18 and having parents who refuse to allow them to be vaccinated, being under 12 (since the vaccine has not yet been approved for children under 12), or they might be a part of a minority group which has very poor access to the vaccines.
5. They just cannot be bothered to make the effort to be vaccinated. Some people just can't seem to get around to it. They might simply be ambivalent about the whole issue and haven't even learned enough to have pondered whether they should be vaccinated or not. Hopefully, at some point, people in this group will wake up and realize how important being vaccinated is.
If you have not yet been vaccinated, to which category do you belong? You may want to rethink your reasons for refusing to be vaccinated. I share this out of genuine concern for each person that reads this. I want you to remain healthy and I do not want to see you get COVID-19.
Although your chances of dying may seem small, statistically speaking, the chances of long-term negative effects (brain, lung, and circulatory damage, among other things) are high. I also share this out of concern for the many who may be harmed because of your refusal to be vaccinated.
Bryan Ness
Angwin