The mayor we deserve

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Sedgley has said his top three priorities as mayor are supporting a vibrant and diverse economy, sustaining an efficient and stable government, and maintaining a keen focus on the health and vitality of where we live. I want to focus my comments on efficient and stable government.

We are very lucky in Napa to have a well-run local government. In all my dealings with the city staff, I have found them to be helpful, courteous and very knowledge. We want to maintain the high quality of our city staff and Scott Sedgley has the background in city government to do this.

His years with the fire department give him a unique perspective on the challenges facing city employees. Especially at this time of financial and health crisis, we need a steady hand in the mayor’s seat.

There is a reason that all of Napa’s key elected officials support Scott – he is the superior candidate.

Cindy Deutsch

Napa