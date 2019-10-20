As president of the Residents Association of The Meadows of Napa Valley, I’m writing on behalf of all the residents to publicly praise and thank our management and staff for their outstanding service during the 36 hours, including two nights, of electrical blackout this past week. They worked around the clock to assure our safety and welfare, including three hot meals every day. This, with very little notice from PG&E.
Fortunately, emergency preparedness protocol was in place at The Meadows, which eased the resulting situation. The Meadows of Napa Valley includes three levels of care: Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Skilled Nursing. All things considered, we fared very well.
Harriet Goss, President
Residents Association of The Meadows of Napa Valley