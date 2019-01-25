"It's A Small World" is a memorable song that probably millions have heard, thanks to Walt Disney, who has transported so many of us into a magical kingdom where peace, joy and love has no borders.
We remember another great gentleman, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dream of a country where all of us have the equal rights to enjoy the fruits of not just our labor (except for the 800,000 federal employees who are working without pay), but fresh air, clean water and a land unpolluted by toxic chemicals.
His message of non-violence galvanized our nation into grass roots movements that practiced non violence to every living being. It truly is a small world that is shrinking (Antarctica) and sadly in our own country, we see the growing divisions in families and communities over what what we believe is essential and leave no room for dialogue.
Perhaps the Disney song writers could create another meaningful song to celebrate the Golden Rule. The words are familiar it just needs a melody.
CHRISTIANITY: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
JUDAISM: What is hateful to you do not do to your neighbor.
BUDDHISM: Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful.
ISLAM: No one is a believer until you desire for another that which you desire for yourself.
SIKKHISM: Be not estranged from one another for God dwells in every heart.
For want of space, not all religions are included but the meaning is clear. The commonality is evident and livable.
On Sunday, Jan. 27, from 2-4 p.m., a few of us will stand, as we do every last Sunday of every other month, on the four corners of Soscol and Third Street.
We're getting older and welcome some younger folks. The sign I hold is excerpted from Dr. King: "The choice is no longer violence or non violence. It is non violence or non existence."
Teresa Cahill
Napa