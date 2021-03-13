The Mister Magoo school of historiography
In case you missed it, Register readers were recently treated to one of those solidly fatuous disquisitions on American history that have made Trump supporters so justly infamous. We have Kent Cohea to thank for this one (“The Real Civil War,” March 6), showing us just how misleading, if weirdly entertaining, the Mr. Magoo School of Historiography can be.
Kent was responding to my letter of March 1 (“Trump’s Undeclared Civil War”), in which I pointed out that the nation continues to face a mortal threat from masses of the former “president’s” followers who are as heavily armed as they are heavily misinformed. The heart of their undeclared civil war is, of course, The Big Lie: that our former “president” was cheated out of an election victory in 2020 — something which has no basis whatsoever in fact. Still, he keeps that idea alive through shameless repetition, bolstered by ambitious Republican politicians who hope eventually to secure the votes of his aggrieved, deluded mob. It is an ongoing war on the Constitution and our way of life, one whose shocking reality was made flesh on Jan. 6, when the Capitol building itself was violently sacked at the urging of our former “president.”
There has been no resolution, no closure to this horrific blight on the nation. Even our most fervent desire to see a return to decency and recognizable standards in our national political life cannot neutralize or erase the danger of this simmering civil war. Vigilance will be necessary on the part of all true Americans for many years.
But Kent Cohea disagrees. He feels that the “civil war” we see today has nothing to do with The Big Lie, nothing to do with the coddling of white supremacists and violent militias by our former “president,” nothing to do with the assault on the Capitol that he incited. No, our nation’s current crisis is the fault of Maxine Waters, the Chicago Seven, and — wait for it — the Symbionese Liberation Army. Curse you, Patty Hearst! It’s the fault of those damned 1960s and all the radical women’s lib and civil rights movements of those years. It was afros and bell bottoms. It was the sexual revolution that did it!
Of course, I could jump into that ridiculous pool with him and say that the real civil war actually dates from mid-1963, when dark forces had decreed that “Leave It to Beaver” would end its run on television. Or maybe it was 1958, the godless year when the Hula-Hoop was introduced. All that lascivious, depraved hip movement by millions of Americans dropped us into a sinkhole of dissipation from which, tragically, we have never emerged.
If Kent’s approach seems a severely off-topic response to the point of my letter, it’s because it is. He is using a handy tool often employed by admirers of our former “president” when they do not wish to confront reality, which — given his record — is often. It’s called “false equivalency.” Hey, why talk about an openly seditious, self-aggrandizing, amoral former “president” whose behavior casts doubt on bedrock American institutions and puts the very unity of our country at risk, when you can make an absurd comparison to 50-year-old radical groups (almost all of which no longer exist) and accuse them of fomenting “civil war”? Perfectly equivalent, right?
Here’s the fact: Kent’s examples, even collectively, contain nothing even approaching the grave danger to America that the former “president” has wrought — a Twitter-created, propagandized rabble of shock troops who are as likely to be waving Trump or Confederate flags as they are American ones. What Kent offers as equivalent to the former “president’s” attempts to dismantle America are groups operating on a far smaller scale, and much further from the jugular vein of our democratic republic. They might have been threats to public order, or in some cases just to the sensibilities of hide-bound citizens, but they never, ever functioned as existential threats to our system of government.
The big question is, does Kent use this crude false equivalency knowingly, in an attempt to distract from the seditious behavior of the former “president,” or does he truly not understand the difference? Either way, it doesn’t flatter him.
Paul Moser
Napa
