The Mister Magoo school of historiography

There has been no resolution, no closure to this horrific blight on the nation. Even our most fervent desire to see a return to decency and recognizable standards in our national political life cannot neutralize or erase the danger of this simmering civil war. Vigilance will be necessary on the part of all true Americans for many years.

But Kent Cohea disagrees. He feels that the “civil war” we see today has nothing to do with The Big Lie, nothing to do with the coddling of white supremacists and violent militias by our former “president,” nothing to do with the assault on the Capitol that he incited. No, our nation’s current crisis is the fault of Maxine Waters, the Chicago Seven, and — wait for it — the Symbionese Liberation Army. Curse you, Patty Hearst! It’s the fault of those damned 1960s and all the radical women’s lib and civil rights movements of those years. It was afros and bell bottoms. It was the sexual revolution that did it!

Of course, I could jump into that ridiculous pool with him and say that the real civil war actually dates from mid-1963, when dark forces had decreed that “Leave It to Beaver” would end its run on television. Or maybe it was 1958, the godless year when the Hula-Hoop was introduced. All that lascivious, depraved hip movement by millions of Americans dropped us into a sinkhole of dissipation from which, tragically, we have never emerged.