I recently learned that Queen of the Valley Hospital is changing its name to Providence. It saddens me. I, and I'm sure many others, have always known our hospital as "The Queen."
First the Napa Indians, then Queen of the Valley. What's next? The city of Napa?
Liz Rose
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked the Queen about the issue raised by the author. Spokesperson Christina Harris said the hospital is not changing it's name, although the hospital system as a whole is adopting a new name. She sent the following statement: "Over the next two to three years, Providence St. Joseph Health will transition to a new brand: The St. Joseph Health cross will be used as the logo and the word Providence will be the name.
"PSJH is making this transition because a unified brand will make it easier for the community to identify which ministries and partners are part of our comprehensive care.
"It’s important to note, however, that the names of local hospitals will be retained. For example, Queen of the Valley Medical Center will retain the Queen of the Valley name, and that name will continue to appear on our hospital signage.
"The new Providence brand will roll out first in Southern California in 2020. We are still determining how and when it will be used in Northern California as we await approval on our proposed joint operating company with Adventist Health."