On Oct. 11 the Napa Valley Register posted pictures of another value of the library during stressful times – charging stations.
On Thursday at Main, internet sessions saw a surge of almost 600% over an average day, and over 2,300 people walk through the doors by closing at 9 p.m. The circulation desk signed up so many people for library cards that they had to print more welcome brochures.
All the staff graciously helped people find a place to plug in, answered questions, gave help to someone trying to figure out their device, and all the things you do every “normal” day.
The public is truly grateful for having such a warm welcoming space for them to plug in and hang out. People discovered the great resource. The library held Art in the Library on Friday to a packed house, again connecting people.
Al Verstuyft
Napa