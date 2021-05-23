The Napa County supervisors’ disconnect

The long saga of the Mountain Peak application for a new 100,000-gallon winery with 14,500 annual visitors including mega-events at the end of the densely forested, 6.5-mile-long, dead-end Soda Canyon Road, a non-conforming Napa County Standards Road, was approved on May 18, 2021.

It was a second review of one previously approved by the supervisors just before the 2017 Atlas Peak fire. This review ordered by the Napa County Superior Court asked the supervisors to consider the effects of these fires which destroyed 134 of the 163 homes in the immediate area and claimed lives.

In granting their second approval, the supervisors determined that the fires provided no data compelling them to change their minds in spite of testimony after testimony by residents who could not escape because the single, flame-engulfed escape route was blocked by fallen trees while many more were airlifted by helicopters because they were trapped. If this were not enough, they disregarded the 1-mile-long limit Napa County standard for a cul-de-sac six times over.

The supervisors were willing to ignore scientific data adopted by the National Academy of Science which shows that 84% of all fires are caused by human activity. Common sense would dictate that the more people are introduced in our fire-prone areas, the higher the likelihood of fire. But it didn’t.