The Napa County Taxpayers Association is looking out for you

I have been a proud member of the Napa County Taxpayers Association for many years. Our organization is small in number but powerful in action. Many of our members are also active in statewide tax offensives by supporting the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and fighting regional taxes.

Together we have watched the wasteful use of our tax dollars by local and state government and by our schools. Initially, we supported school and college bonds until we found that most of the money was wasted yet we taxpayers still had to pay them off over 40 years. Now because we see no improvement in bond money management in any school or college district, we strongly oppose/reject and will help defeat any new school bond election. And, we strongly oppose the current Napa Sanitation increase in sewer rates and hope every Napan will mail in their opposition to the rate increase.