The Napa Music Industry: Cal AB-5, the myths and truths, Part 2

California Assembly Bill 5 was authored to stop the misclassifications of workers. It is written by Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez of the 80th Assembly District.
In continuing my series on the AB5 bill out of concern of its effect on the California music industry. I have, through my fact finding, discovered that there is an apprehensive commotion of concern about how the bill will legally substantiate itself in determining work classifications in regard to the California music industry profession.
I have concluded that there are myths and truths swirling about and it appears that rescue measures are being taken and implemented by interested parties.
The hanging cloud over the issue of working classifications for professionals and laborers is that there is only one precedent case, the California Supreme Court issued landmark decision Dynamex Operations West, Inc. vs. Superior Court of Los Angeles. You can review the case in my Part 1 publication. Here, the question prevails among the professional music industry proponents, are we headed down a legal road of inertia and a legal road of control that will be detrimental to the music industry? Adding more gate-keepers controlling music?
Prior to California AB5 there was a 13-point multi-factor standard that the California Supreme Court established, the Borello test in S.G. Borello & Sons, Inc. vs. Dept. of Industrial Relations (1989) 48 Cal.3d 341. Clearly, this standard was more descriptive allowing a more expanded set of standards to determine if an individual was an employee or an independent contractor. Borello was replaced by AB5 to provide a more simple means test. I explain AB5 in my part 1 publication.
In my discussions with the Recording Industry Association of America and the American Federation Of Musicians (AFM), the Borello test was the first choice in determining if music based occupations were employee based or independent contracting. In my review of the Borello case it can be easily defined that music based employments are specialized and distinct from other standardized professions. You can review a comparison at Department of Industrial Relations website, dir.ca.gov.
A myth that popped up was the question of classification of musicians working various tasks and as session musicians in studios. Would they be affected by the new labor law? If so, that in turn would cause the music industry to leave California. When asked, the AFM confirmed that this was not the case. For the union had reached agreements with recording studios in regard to producers, engineers, session musicians and others.
The myth persisted in that independent musicians would have to meet the standards of AB5 working with other musicians simply acting as an employer. This is questionable because the majority of independents are not major corporations that would fall under the AB5 law.
For the majority of independent musicians in California, the question of having to deal with the legal Swiss cheese of AB5 is a concern. For under the Borello decision, which is the senior precedent, time has established that independent musicians successfully have been independent contractors in the music profession. The dilemma now is that AB5 is descriptive for a whole different set of work classifications that are not applicable or comfortable to the music industry.
As a result, there has been significant blowback towards Gonzalez, the author of the bill, and Sacramento. Two musicians of Southern California have fostered a petition to exempt independent musicians and they have over 164,000 signatures.
Senate Bill 881 introduced by California Senator Jones I perceive inflates more so the over legislating of the music industry and industry professionals in its purpose, yet again arriving with more legal Swiss cheese. The question? Does SB881 classify clearly the exemption for us musicians? I have my concerns while practicing the new introduction of my music act: “Ladies and gentlemen, appearing tonight Drummer Larry, Bassist Mike, myself Dalton, and our on-call attorney.”
In talking with AFM Local 47 and Local 7 of Southern California there is a task force of California AFM locals focused on the effort of exemption for music professionals. Primarily AFM Local 47 is working with Gonzalez’s office to define language for the exemption.
Here we arrive again to my soap-boxing and pulpit pounding. Musicians of California, wake up and smell that coffee.
There is something more important to be concerned about than the next gig waving at the tip of your nose. Looking at AB5, it lets another form of the middleman complex into and between the musician, the work and the compensation to musicians.
Myths and truths beaucoup.
Dalton J. Piercey is a professional musician living in Napa.