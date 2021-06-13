The Napa Music Industry: Cal AB-5, truly normal and no worries

(A): The worker is free from the control and direction of the company that hired them while they perform their work.

(B): The worker is performing work that falls outside the hiring entity’s usual course or type of business.

(C): The worker has their own independent business or trade beyond the job for which they were hired.

The means test defines clearly those standards away from regular employment. Musician performances, gigs, for the greater majority of musicians remain in self-employment or subcontracting. Independently we contract our compensated jobs (performances) with clients. For example, if we were to contract a performance engagement with a winery, we would find that the engagement is contracted on the type of music we perform. That could be anything from classical to jazz and pop music. There is some control by the client in what we perform, yet those terms are set forth in our autonomous contract. So this meets the standard as set in the means section A.

We see that in our profession what we are providing the majority of the time will fall outside the hiring business entities usual course of business. So the means test section B is met. For section C the music business is an independent trade and profession, that is clearly recognizable as specialized employment.