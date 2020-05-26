The Napa Music Industry: Carl Verheyen and “Essential Blues”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A musician friend of my father, named Wistful Willie, was really my first introduction to traditions of our musician’s world. He could play: “Barrel House Blues” that would rival even the Queen Of Swamp Katie Webster.

Wistful rained blues on my daddy’s piano, which was a jazz piano, like we was in New Orleans. Commenting musicians’ sayings and stories in between his songs, I remember he told me once that there were musicians and then there were musicians. I was 14 years old trying to keep up with him on my guitar as he banged out rocking blues.

Sometimes I have the best of the dumbest luck. For at a non-profit gig in Laytonville, waiting to perform I am backstage ripping slide licks on the dobro guitar, flawlessly ripping Roy Roger triplets and Carl Verheyen, whom I do not know, walks up to me, points at the guitar and says “can you show me that riff please?” I said here is my cell number, give me a call and we can hook up. He says I got my guitar right here, then Carl stands before me guitar in hand and ready to learn that riff. What fun.

The musician’s musician standing before me is a cat, and I have no clue who he is. At that time I did not know these facts from Carl’s bio: