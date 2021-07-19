The Napa Music Industry: Does my genre have a parent?

Seriously, as a recording artist and engineer/producer as with others, I own a very large collection of music on vinyl, CDs, permanent digital downloads, and a prehistoric collection of cassettes. (Just to mention anyone wants to buy a cassette collection?) My point here is that my knowledge of my collection allows me to follow the influences of music artistry from our roots of music to modern-day derivatives and new creations. Yet I have found that genre zombieism has arrived and is eating the artistic history of music appreciation even down to the bone and then some.

Why, I cry? Some have said it is because popular music has become diluted like a martini with too much water, a cup of tea with too much lemon, or a pop in the fridge for two weeks with no cap. When I have young people whom are interested in what I discuss and I show them from my collection how to track the influences of the music, it becomes a whole new world for them.

A completely different dimension that entices them to have intelligent fun, artistic detectives at work researching history, both audio and written. Why did the music change? Who brought the change? And where did it happen? For example, John Coltrane elevating from Modular Jazz to Free Jazz.