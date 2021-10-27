The Napa Music Industry: Is it time to consider a local union for musicians in Napa? Part Three

When I think of unions, I imagine strikes, boycotts, protests, picket lines, negotiations, contracts, fire bombings, scab laborers, special police, baseball bats, and lead pipes. Black listing too. This is true of past histories with organizing or being a part of any union. Then, there is the standards found in union bylaws. The American Federation of Musicians I have read and understand, though I say am not in fear of the bureaucracy contained within.
Yet, I know from personal experience musicians are a fiercely independent lot and only recognize unity when the music they play and perform together is good with sweet harmony. The positive of the AFM bylaws is understanding that they are attributed in most cases to a greater organized music industry such as orchestras, theater, and other structured music business art forms and employment.
For our local music industry and for local musicians to know, it should be understood that we are a gig-based industry. Given that we still suffer a quagmire of exploitation for our local music professions and business. I listed a few descriptions of exploitations in part two of this series.
I consider the AFM has offered a moderate solution that could be a key puzzle piece. Fairtrade music, afm.org.
The idea would simply be an agreement between music contractors and music providers on points creating simple standards that are agreeable to both groups. Over time, my experience has revealed to me that there is informal agreements already amongst those that provide paying gigs to local musicians. In many cases, it involves free gigs or exposure bucks. However that is not a standard and what is paid for talent is loosely based and diverse in the buyers’ novice or professional perspectives.
Then on the flip side, local music artists run the gamut from playing for free, playing for tips and food, exposure bucks, a negotiated guarantee, a minimum, selling tickets or a combo of both, or attempting to charge prices that Miss Brittany would receive. And of course, there is no standard for the charging of performance services; it is loosely based on the individual musician's diverse, novice, or professional perspective.
Interestingly enough, I live in one of the rent-controlled mobile home communities that has in place a Memorandum of Understanding involving the cities, county, also homeowners, and park owners. That MOU has set a standard for rent increase annually. It works.
Speaking frankly, is it the question of creating a nonprofit organization that can achieve a fair trade agreement, a M.O.U. or multiple agreements with interested parties? The city Of Napa, the county of Napa, music purchasers and music providers? To achieve betterment and improvement for our gig-based music economy? That sounds like truth to me.
As some of you know I attempted to initiate the beginning of an organization with the Veterans Park concerts called The Napa Musicians Performance Guild. At that time, I had not fully understood the variables and boundaries of our local music industry. I believe I went more into the complexity for musicians’ rights encompassing to attain the goal of something greater than what was needed.
Politicization, demonizing, misinformation and ignorance was applied to my attempt and myself. The Guild was tattooed immediately for trying to organize a union. Then anti-union tactics were applied to our members and volunteers. Importantly, our group gave up our most important value, our autonomy. Causing in turn our disunity. The attempt failed.
Today with these three commentaries I have hope to define a common ground for local music arts and those of us that follow the passion for live performance of music. I believe in my vision that a nonprofit organization following the free trade model is a makes sense solution that will lift our gig economy to neutral and fair ground. The nonprofit as well can politically lobby for our interest in seeing our industry needs and desires realized into our local turf. More places to play and a fair understanding of standards and compensation for those services. With all parties so interested.
Importantly, the nonprofit can seek grants, patrons and sources to provide additional performance opportunities and financing. As well as expanding into music business education workshops and courses.
Creating a new union chapter here in Napa County is charming, but my consideration sees that we are not at that point where that level of representation is necessary. The fair trade model appeals to me to be a more comfortable representation in this time and place. In reminder too there can be a success if the organization remains autonomous to musicians only. A county representative said to me once “Dalton, you’re a visionary, you can see the future.”
My fellow musicians, the future is here.
Dalton J. Piercey is a professional musician living in Napa.