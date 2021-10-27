The Napa Music Industry: Is it time to consider a local union for musicians in Napa? Part Three

When I think of unions, I imagine strikes, boycotts, protests, picket lines, negotiations, contracts, fire bombings, scab laborers, special police, baseball bats, and lead pipes. Black listing too. This is true of past histories with organizing or being a part of any union. Then, there is the standards found in union bylaws. The American Federation of Musicians I have read and understand, though I say am not in fear of the bureaucracy contained within.

Yet, I know from personal experience musicians are a fiercely independent lot and only recognize unity when the music they play and perform together is good with sweet harmony. The positive of the AFM bylaws is understanding that they are attributed in most cases to a greater organized music industry such as orchestras, theater, and other structured music business art forms and employment.

For our local music industry and for local musicians to know, it should be understood that we are a gig-based industry. Given that we still suffer a quagmire of exploitation for our local music professions and business. I listed a few descriptions of exploitations in part two of this series.

I consider the AFM has offered a moderate solution that could be a key puzzle piece. Fairtrade music, afm.org.