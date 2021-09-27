The Napa Music Industry: Is it time to consider a local union for musicians in Napa? Part Two

To mention, for a few years I have continued to advocate to the city of Napa for music industry language to be added into the General Plan and the Downtown Specific Plan. No dice, there is certainly no harmony here. When I appear at City Hall, I look to my right then to my left and I see none of the musicians I know in the community being present. A local chapter however can politically lobby on our behalf.

Hence my reason to do self-introspection in relation to what I am offering here for your contemplation. So I have asked myself, why do I, a lone wolf advocate to a music community that has essentially rejected my offerings and thoughts? Simply to myself I say, the reason I do it is because I love music art. I love it and will seek to find it, express it and give it to people that want to listen or need as medicine to the soul.

And most importantly I say with conviction, I do not want to exploit something that I hold so dear in my heart with passion.