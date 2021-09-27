The Napa Music Industry: Is it time to consider a local union for musicians in Napa? Part Two

Pros and Cons, meaning, arguments for and/or against something. With this comment I would like to point out an interesting viewpoint I have had for sometime recently. That view is in relationship to the American Federation of Musicians mission statement: We can oppose the forces of exploitation through our union solidarity.
We are the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada, professional musicians united through our Locals so that:
— We can live and work in dignity;
• Our work will be fulfilling and compensated fairly;
• We will have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect us;
• We will have the opportunity to develop our talents and skills;
• Our collective voice and power will be realized in a democratic and progressive union;
• We can oppose the forces of exploitation through our union solidarity.
Through the many bad experiences that I endured in conducting my profession in the Napa County community, my response to such experiences has always been to focus on the personalities involved.
Yet, there is a different viewpoint for bad behaviors and bad music business behaviors. I will mention a few here.
Establishments in operation without proper licensing. Middleman complex, undercutting wage for performance, conspiring to set wage standards, an abundance of free gigs, operating booking without a California Talent Agency License, booking a music act for $1,000 then undercutting the music act paying less, charging a door charge at a venue claiming it is for the band then dividing the money between staff of the venue as a bonus and the smaller remaining amount for the band, over-charging in pricing for performance, political and financial manipulation of opportunities for performance and over-pricing the licensing of venues to operate a music business. All these behaviors and activities can be grouped into one category that can be best termed as the exploitation of music arts and musicians in general.
My first “pro” comes from the A.F.M. mission statement concerning exploitation. To understand the negative side of the business here it is: if you are doing a behavior financially that is not good music business and unfair to others in the music business then you are exploiting music art, musicians and music business operators in whole.
Now given that, we have a high concentration of exploitation in our little music corner. That may be the sum of a lack of education for music professionals and musicians here in county. Having an organization that is autonomous specifically with focus and in mission for musicians and music business can be the educational solution.
To mention, for a few years I have continued to advocate to the city of Napa for music industry language to be added into the General Plan and the Downtown Specific Plan. No dice, there is certainly no harmony here. When I appear at City Hall, I look to my right then to my left and I see none of the musicians I know in the community being present. A local chapter however can politically lobby on our behalf.
Hence my reason to do self-introspection in relation to what I am offering here for your contemplation. So I have asked myself, why do I, a lone wolf advocate to a music community that has essentially rejected my offerings and thoughts? Simply to myself I say, the reason I do it is because I love music art. I love it and will seek to find it, express it and give it to people that want to listen or need as medicine to the soul.
And most importantly I say with conviction, I do not want to exploit something that I hold so dear in my heart with passion.
I offer that what I have said here is the most pro reason in my question considering organizing a new musician chapter in Napa County. I would say that it is a music culture activity that will bring autonomy to Napa music professionals and musicians that are working to follow the passion of performance in our geo-specific arena. Autonomy, that is the most important and vital aspect to giving positive and continuing resource for music artists locally. And that autonomy means musicians only.
In closing, I stand in recognition admiring my peers in our small music arena. Because they commit to the one activity against all odds that keeps the heart of music beating, they go against the exploitations of others to stand and deliver the performance of live local music in Napa. I say Bonum Pugnator and good rebels in an unrecognized rebellion.
Next publication a “con” examination bringing more information that many have not considered. Debating issues that have proven difficult for other music communities with a union office.