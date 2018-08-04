While attending a local meeting for musicians here in Napa, a short debate occurred between myself and another individual who is not a musician. I made the statement that there was no language in the Downtown Napa Property And Business Improvement District, known as PBID’s, in concern of music industry, musicians, entertainment industry, etc. I was met quickly in so many words with the statement that should I continue to bring these discussions with the municipalities, it is causing the city government and other operating factors to control music in Napa, resulting in its demise.
He fanned the idea that music is everywhere, we have more music now in Napa than ever before. And that somehow my work in continuing to make the city aware of their defects in having a professional music industry will have music suffer and disappear, that Dalton would have sole responsibility should I continue. Phooey, I say.
I can speak for the past, the present and the future. Yet I will let my generation speak here. My generation met at the City Planning Commission on June 21 to advocate for the extended hours of music at Uncorked. And as discussion began there was a moment when a planning commissioner discussed our past music industry that had disappeared. My generation named each and every establishment in Napa that had music then folded up and disappeared. By 1991 there was only one establishment in downtown Napa that provided music to the quiet sidewalks on First Street.
I advocated for Uncorked. I monitored their file at City Planning to make sure all was correct. I played only a small role in the success at Uncorked gaining their permit. Because what lives at Uncorked is love in the hearts of Bruce and Celeste having the passion for the performance of live music. In the music industry Uncorked is what is called a scene because it is successful in its pursuit of the venture for live performance of music. Difficult to achieve and ultimately rewarding in all aspects when accomplished. Cheers to the gang at Uncorked. As a soldier in the pursuit for the art of music, I salute you.
Seriously, that City Planning meeting was the first time in 22 years that I saw an application win to expand a music venture in the City Of Napa.
As an experienced music professional, college-educated and practicing music artist and music business ace, I have been prohibited from meetings, as of late. I have suffered character defamation and have been demonized. However my successes are never discussed. In 2004 I began the music in Veterans Park, the first time in 33 years there was music or a music series in a Napa park bringing the community together. It was tough because the politics were not fair. There was a serious lack of unity in downtown Napa. But, with volunteers we did it back then and today it is successful in the hands of the Napa City Nights non-profit group.
From there I went and started the concerts in Pioneer Park Calistoga, the Rockabilly Round Up’s and the Calistoga Strolls that I re-managed. Myself and the Calistoga Chamber gained Best Jazz Festival of The North-Bay 2010. Personally for me the Calistoga residents are great folks, I was always greeted with warm smiles and strong handshakes by Calistoga residents. I could attend all meetings concerning music business in Calistoga, usually invited.
Recently I went to the downtown Napa PBIDS Committee meeting to attempt to open the discussion of the lack of music industry language in their mission statement. And additionally to begin the discussion of the bigger picture in developing the entertainment district to propagate a very successful music industry with success for the secondary supporting businesses. I was restricted to three minutes and then told I was in the wrong place.
I have some good ideas for Porchfest but was flat out pushed away when I asked to attend their committee. My concern is that in these committees there are some individuals that are novice or hobbyist in the integral art of music business. It is more about them than the passion for the art of performance of live music, that’s a big difference.
With humility I say that something greater exists here when diversity and live music performance combines to fuel an entertainment district. It is time to polish away the hokey pokey Napa music scene and balance that with more professional concepts of a music industry. BottleRock, the Uptown and the Blue Note are contributors to the next step, though I believe some personalities need to experience passion for the art of the live performance of music.