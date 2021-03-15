The Napa Music Industry: Welcome back & the middleman complex

For example, the city’s outdoor Amplified Music Permit, which was free at one point is now once again carrying a monetary cost. So goodbye to the opportunity to perform a backyard barbecue and derive some income for local musicians. The cost for music entertainment permitting has returned as well, given to the planning department, which appears to have a different priority and agenda other than music entertainment. Given the many costs to have entertainment in your establishment, no wonder there is a cost reluctance on the part of local businessmen to have music. And as well there is California AB 5 still floating around out there not fully resolved for musicians.

I speculate that events such as BottleRock, Porchfest, and the Oxbow Concerts (when they commence again), along with the four venue spots that we have in Napa, are the granted substitutions by the city for what appears to look like a music industry at least in their vision. However, when we look at these opportunities to perform local live music, there is very little economic opportunity, mostly a barrel full of what we musicians call free gigs.